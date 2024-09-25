NBA Star Joel Embiid Partners with Anakle Films for “Backline” to Tell the Story of African NFL Athletes

Anakle Films and NBA All-Star Joel Embiid’s production company, Miniature Géant, have teamed up with LeBron James’ athlete empowerment brand, Uninterrupted, to bring us “Backline,” an inspiring new narrative film about African athletes chasing their dreams of playing professional American football.

“Backline” is based on the real stories of current NFL players and follows two Nigerian friends as they strive to make it into professional football in America. The film, written and directed by Editi Effiong, the producer of “The Black Book,” is scheduled to begin filming in 2025, with production taking place in both Nigeria and the United States.

Speaking on the project, Editi shared, “Backline” is a story about the undefeatable strength of the human spirit, of hope, of friendship, and a drive to rise above one’s difficulties. From the moment I spoke to the young athletes who actually made the journey to play football in the U.S., telling this story has been a sweet obsession. We are excited to welcome Joel Embiid, Miniature Géant and Uninterrupted to this exciting project that will inspire audiences worldwide.”

Joel Embiid founded Miniature Géant in 2023 in collaboration with The SpringHill Company, the entertainment production arm created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The studio focuses on stories of individuals who’ve taken unconventional paths to success—something Embiid, who rose from Yaoundé, Cameroon, to NBA stardom, knows all too well.

Executive producers for “Backline” include two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, Editi, and Anakle Films.