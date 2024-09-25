Episode 12 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Kiekie Takes on Lulu Lingerie

Connect with us

In this fun episode of Shopaholic, KieKie takes on the ultimate challenge at Lulu Lingerie! She’s on a mission to find the perfect surprise for her hubby, but that’s not all—Lulu has something for everyone! From stylish swimsuits for kids, men, and women to bras and undergarments for both sexes, KieKie dives into the racks to uncover the best finds. Will she pick the perfect piece to wow her man? Tune in for laughs, surprises, and some fabulous fashion tips!

“Shopaholic” takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favourites, offering an insider’s perspective on each location. The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and in Season 3 the organisers are coming to your country, city, or town. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube Channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series. You don’t want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape!

Weekly episodes are also available in French.

For sponsorship or information, contact:

Lady Laide Films Ltd.

Laide Daramola CEO

[email protected]

