From Lagos to Port Harcourt, SPARK 30 Stole the Spotlight

Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt were abuzz last Friday with Transformers One fever, but the real excitement came from TECNO’s game-changing launch of the SPARK 30 Series.

In collaboration with the Transformers franchise, TECNO offers everyone the chance to transform their vision with this groundbreaking smartphone. While the movie thrilled audiences, the SPARK 30 stole the spotlight, embodying the strength and leadership of Optimus Prime through its sleek design, powerful performance, and innovative features.

The energy was palpable in each city as the SPARK 30 dazzled the audience. With its stunning 120Hz AMOLED Eye Care Display, 108MP camera, and a promise of 5 years of lag-free use, the SPARK 30 is built for young leaders and creative minds eager to share their vision.

Much like Optimus Prime, this device symbolises power, reliability, and versatility, making it the ideal smartphone for entertainment, gaming, and multitasking.

The premiere events were packed with interactive activities and competitions, keeping attendees engaged and entertained.

TECNO went all out, rewarding lucky participants with TECNO-branded prizes, exclusive Transformers merchandise, and, for the fortunate few, brand-new SPARK 30 smartphones.

The limited-edition SPARK 30 Pro, with its Optimus Prime-inspired colours and custom Transformers theme, was a crowd favourite.

Babajide Mueez Diyaolu, TECNO’s BTL Manager, expressed his excitement: “With the SPARK 30, users can embody the curiosity and leadership capabilities of Optimus Prime. One of the devices in the series comes with a design inspired by Optimus Prime’s iconic colours and a specialized Transformers theme. This collaboration brings the excitement of the Transformers world to our users, allowing them to lead, create, and transform their experiences.”

As the curtains closed in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, attendees left buzzing—not just about the movie but about TECNO’s bold leap in smartphone innovation.

With the SPARK 30, TECNO has set a new standard for mobile technology, offering a transformative experience that blends entertainment and cutting-edge tech.

