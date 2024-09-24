The Capacity Building Support Programme for the Animation Sector (CBSPAS): Everything You Need to Know

The Capacity Building Support Programme for the Animation Sector (CBSPAS) is dedicated to transforming Nigeria’s animation industry by equipping aspiring animators with specialised technical skills, mentoring, and career development opportunities. Spearheaded by Basement Animation and funded under the Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) Financial Cooperation (FC), with support from the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union, this innovative initiative offers a comprehensive online training experience for young Nigerians aged 18-35, with a focus on women and vulnerable groups.

This free animation training program is delivered entirely online, and the program aims to empower youth by creating employment opportunities and enhancing the capacity of Nigerian animation studios to produce content for global markets.

Participants will benefit from a structured curriculum delivered in 2 cohorts, where 100 individuals will receive foundational training and 40 will advance to more specialised, hands-on technical sessions.

Are you:

Passionate about storytelling through animation?

A creative individual with artistic skills such as graphic design, illustration, or digital art?

Someone who has always wanted to start a career in animation but hasn’t had the opportunity?

Looking to switch to a career in animation from another creative field?

A beginner or someone with informal training who is eager to learn and grow in the animation industry?Excited about developing technical animation skills?

Requirements:

To participate, applicants must:

Be of Nigerian descent and currently residing in Nigeria

Be within the age range of 18-35 at the time of submission.

Have access to a computer and reliable internet (or be willing to acquire them) to participate in the online training.

Demonstrate a creative background or interest in artistic skills that can translate into animation (e.g., graphic design, drawing, photography, video editing).

Commit fully to participating in the programme for its entire duration, which includes the following stages below:

Programme Overview

Stage 1: Intensive Business of Animation Training

Dates: October 2024

Details: A 2-week intensive online training programme focusing on the business of animation and content creation for 50 participants.

At the end of this stage, participants will be assessed based on their progress, with the top 20 from each cohort advancing to the next stage.

Stage 2: 3-Month Technical Training

Dates: November 2024–January 2025

Details: An online technical training stage guided by experienced instructors, focusing on practical animation skills for the 20 selected participants from Stage 1.

Stage 3: 3-Month Project Assignment

Dates: February – April 2025

Details: Hands-on project assignments and mentorship, potentially resulting in the production of four animated short films.

Click the link to apply for the first cohort of the CBSPAS program

Application Opens: September 17th, 2024

Deadline: October 1st, 2024

For Press Inquiries and More Information

For more information on the CBSPAS programme, click the link and for inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected]

Sponsored Content