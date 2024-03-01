Watch Lilian Afegbai, Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu in Episode 1 of “Akanchawa Baddie”

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has released a new comedy series titled “Akanchawa Baddie” on Lilian Afegbai TV. The series will feature the different escapades of the Akanchawa baddie with episode one seeing her drag it out with a customer as a call center representative.

This new comedy series stars Lilian Afegbai, Korede Ajayi, Caroline Igben, Nosa Rex, Beverly Osu and Bimbo Ademoye.

Watch episode 1 below: