Netflix debuts Official Trailer for Editi Effiong’s Upcoming Thriller “The Black Book”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Nigerian filmmaker and producer Editi Effiong, in collaboration with media streaming giant Netflix, has released the official trailer for his new film “The Black Book.”

Editi Effiong, who made his directorial debut with a short film titled Fishbone, is credited with producing “Up North”, “Day of Destiny”, and “The Set Up” under Anakle Films.

Speaking on the movie, his directorial feature length debut, Effiong says, “The Black Book is a very human story about a father who is looking for justice when his son is killed by people.

On his inspiration for The Black Book, he says, “Nigeria has a history of drug trafficking, and The Black Book explores that from the 80s and how those events in the 80s affect what we have today. It also pays a lot of homage to young people who have borne the brunt of that violence.”

The movie stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Olumide Oworu, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, and Bimbo Manuel.

The movie follows the story of a bereaved deacon who takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve his son after he is framed for a kidnapping.

“The Black Book” is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 22, 2023.

Watch:

 

Avatar photo

