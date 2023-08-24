Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s What You Should Know About Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller "Everything Scatter"

Movies Movies & TV

Netflix premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming Young Adult Series “Miseducation”

Movies Movies & TV

Cee-C tackles Skin Bleaching in Debut Short Film “True Colour” | Watch

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Lonzo Nzekwe’s "Orah" Selected to Screen at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: HoH Soma is the Only Housemate with Immunity for the Week

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Okoro Finds Himself in a Sticky Situation on the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of “The Dip”

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

Movies

Here’s What You Should Know About Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller “Everything Scatter”

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on


Nigerian filmmaker and writer Jade Osiberu has wrapped production for her forthcoming feature film “Everything Scatter,” a film that delves into the prevalent issue of police brutality, a topic that references the massive protests that occurred in Nigeria in October 2020.

Jade Osiberu is credited with creating successful crime thrillers like “Brotherhood”, “The Trade”, and “Gangs of Lagos.”

According to Akoroko Africa, “Everything Scatter is the story of five young people in Lagos, Nigeria, whose lives are affected by the protests against the brutal Special Anti-Theft Squad (SATS). Abibat loses her sister, Zainub, who was raped and killed by SATS men. Odogwu and Paul, whose brother Dike was arrested by SATS, cope differently: Odogwu works as a blood courier, while Paul joins the protests. Caroline, a pregnant lawyer, fights for justice for Abibat’s family while her husband, a former activist and a government adviser, tries to calm the situation. On this day, their paths cross as violence erupts between the police and the protesters.”


The movie will reportedly star Deyemi Okanlawon, Nkem Owoh, Iretiola Doyle, Jemima Osunde, and Kemi Lala Akindoju.

There has been no confirmed release date for the film, but early reports suggest that it will likely debut some time in 2024, starting with a possible international film festival premiere.

Photo Credit: Akoroko Africa

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What it Means to Document Our Cultures and Festivals Beyond The Present

#BNCampusSeries: See How Fatiha Kuti Survives on N10,000 Monthly Allowance as a Student

Abiola Adediran: How Your Family Business Can Thrive Amid Economic Challenges

Akilapa Precious: Why Solving Nigeria’s Identity Problem is Essential

Genoveva Umeh Shares Acting Journey, Most Memorable On-Set Experience & Skin Care Routine in This Edition of “Doing Life With”
css.php