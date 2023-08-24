Here’s What You Should Know About Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller “Everything Scatter”



Nigerian filmmaker and writer Jade Osiberu has wrapped production for her forthcoming feature film “Everything Scatter,” a film that delves into the prevalent issue of police brutality, a topic that references the massive protests that occurred in Nigeria in October 2020.

Jade Osiberu is credited with creating successful crime thrillers like “Brotherhood”, “The Trade”, and “Gangs of Lagos.”

~ Jade Osiberu this year Last card : GANG OF LAGOS Check up : EVERYTHING SCATTER. It’s all over. She’s COMING!! — Diji The Great. (@directordiji) January 14, 2022

According to Akoroko Africa, “Everything Scatter is the story of five young people in Lagos, Nigeria, whose lives are affected by the protests against the brutal Special Anti-Theft Squad (SATS). Abibat loses her sister, Zainub, who was raped and killed by SATS men. Odogwu and Paul, whose brother Dike was arrested by SATS, cope differently: Odogwu works as a blood courier, while Paul joins the protests. Caroline, a pregnant lawyer, fights for justice for Abibat’s family while her husband, a former activist and a government adviser, tries to calm the situation. On this day, their paths cross as violence erupts between the police and the protesters.”



The movie will reportedly star Deyemi Okanlawon, Nkem Owoh, Iretiola Doyle, Jemima Osunde, and Kemi Lala Akindoju.

There has been no confirmed release date for the film, but early reports suggest that it will likely debut some time in 2024, starting with a possible international film festival premiere.

Photo Credit: Akoroko Africa