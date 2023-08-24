Kiddwaya Dishes on His Girlfriend, Strategy Choice & BBNaija Journey on ‘The Dip’

Connect with us

BN TV

The latest star to take on BellaNaija’s exciting new show “The Dip” is the energetic Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya talks about enjoying his stay in the house, his strategy, what he misses about the house, his relationship with Mercy Eke and Doyin, being grateful for the opportunity to be on Biggie’s platform twice, his potential deal with Biggie, and his amazing partner.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

