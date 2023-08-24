Connect with us

Uriel Premieres the First Episode of Her New Podcast "Diary Room Spills" | Watch

Kiddwaya Dishes on His Girlfriend, Strategy Choice & BBNaija Journey on 'The Dip'

Layi Wasabi talks about Moving to Lagos, Comedy & More on the “BTS Reality” Podcast

Afrobeats, Numerology, 7th Album, J. Cole — Takeaways from Burna Boy's Interview on Apple Music

Chef Tolani's 'Ofe Akwu' Recipe is a Must-try | Watch

Korty takes on the job of a Danfo Driver & Shank is a Conductor | Watch this Documentary

FK Abudu & Jola Ayeye talk about Grief in the Latest Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Watch: Kiddwaya Spills All on #BBNAllStars Experience & Kiss with Mercy in New Interview with Ebuka

Dimma Umeh’s Tips on 'How to Elevate Your Style from Basic to Sophisticated'

Modola Osifuwa stars in the New Episode of Biodun Stephen’s "Omo Momizs"

4 hours ago

Reality television star and businesswoman Uriel has launched her new and exciting podcast, “Diary Room Spills.”

Uriel opens the first episode with a touching condolence message to Afrobeats star Wizkid, who recently lost his mom.

She talks about Asake’s 02 Arena concert and his important ride in the music industry, the current hike in fuel prices, relationship dynamics when it comes to being with younger men, the Big Brother Naija All Stars show, her prayer for Kim Oprah, Neoenergy, Kiddwaya’s ‘shocking’ eviction,  and lots more.

Watch:

