Uriel Premieres the First Episode of Her New Podcast “Diary Room Spills” | Watch

Reality television star and businesswoman Uriel has launched her new and exciting podcast, “Diary Room Spills.”

Uriel opens the first episode with a touching condolence message to Afrobeats star Wizkid, who recently lost his mom.

She talks about Asake’s 02 Arena concert and his important ride in the music industry, the current hike in fuel prices, relationship dynamics when it comes to being with younger men, the Big Brother Naija All Stars show, her prayer for Kim Oprah, Neoenergy, Kiddwaya’s ‘shocking’ eviction, and lots more.

Watch: