Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

Layi Wasabi talks about Moving to Lagos, Comedy & More on the “BTS Reality” Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV

Kiddwaya Dishes on His Girlfriend, Strategy Choice & BBNaija Journey on 'The Dip'

BN TV

Uriel Premieres the First Episode of Her New Podcast "Diary Room Spills" | Watch

BN TV Music

Afrobeats, Numerology, 7th Album, J. Cole — Takeaways from Burna Boy's Interview on Apple Music

BN TV

Chef Tolani's 'Ofe Akwu' Recipe is a Must-try | Watch

BN TV

Korty takes on the job of a Danfo Driver & Shank is a Conductor | Watch this Documentary

BN TV

FK Abudu & Jola Ayeye talk about Grief in the Latest Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch: Kiddwaya Spills All on #BBNAllStars Experience & Kiss with Mercy in New Interview with Ebuka

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh’s Tips on 'How to Elevate Your Style from Basic to Sophisticated'

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Modola Osifuwa stars in the New Episode of Biodun Stephen’s "Omo Momizs"

BN TV

Layi Wasabi talks about Moving to Lagos, Comedy & More on the “BTS Reality” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Popular Nigerian skit maker and digital creator Layi Wasabi is Jermaine’s guest on this episode of the BTS Reality podcast.

Layi talks about moving to Lagos, his experience with a LASTMA officer, knowing that he was destined to be a comedian, the skit that changed everything for him, and his hobby of doing internal monologues.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jermaine Okpe (@jermaine.og)

Layi also opens up about how he gets into character, his comfort zone, what Osogbo means to him, and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: See How Fatiha Kuti Survives on N10,000 Monthly Allowance as a Student

Abiola Adediran: How Your Family Business Can Thrive Amid Economic Challenges

Akilapa Precious: Why Solving Nigeria’s Identity Problem is Essential

Genoveva Umeh Shares Acting Journey, Most Memorable On-Set Experience & Skin Care Routine in This Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How to Secure Building Approval for Site Development in Lagos
css.php