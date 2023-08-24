Layi Wasabi talks about Moving to Lagos, Comedy & More on the “BTS Reality” Podcast

Popular Nigerian skit maker and digital creator Layi Wasabi is Jermaine’s guest on this episode of the BTS Reality podcast.

Layi talks about moving to Lagos, his experience with a LASTMA officer, knowing that he was destined to be a comedian, the skit that changed everything for him, and his hobby of doing internal monologues.

Layi also opens up about how he gets into character, his comfort zone, what Osogbo means to him, and lots more.

