New Media Conference to Host MTN’s Lakin Goodluck, Omnicom’s Yinka Adebayo, Wakanow’s Bayo Adedeji, and Layi

The New Media Conference (NMC) has announced a stellar lineup of speakers for its 10th anniversary edition, set to take place on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos.

Among the confirmed names are Yinka Adebayo, Group Executive Director at Omnicom Media Group; Dr. Lakinbofa Goodluck, Public Relations Manager at MTN Nigeria; Group CEO at Wakanow, Bayo ‘Lion’ Adedejii, Yemisi “Sisi Yemmie” Odusanya, one of Nigeria’s most popular YouTubers and digital creators; and Elozonam Ogbolu, reality TV star and digital talent.

They will be joined by Malik Afegbua, Nigerian filmmaker and CEO of Slickcity Media; Olukunle Folarin, Director of Programmes at TVC Entertainment and New Media; Yemi Orimolade, Strategic Communication Advisor and Consultant; Tolani Tayo-Osikoya ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover’: Layi Wasabi, Actor and Comedian; Lekan “Pexxie” Bamidele, alongside other industry leaders, innovators, and creators. This year’s theme, “A Decade of Disrupting New Media: Shaping Africa’s Future,” marks a milestone for the conference founded in 2015 by media entrepreneur Oluwatosin “Olori Supergal” Ajibade. Over the last decade, NMC has evolved from a local gathering in Lagos into a pan-African platform with previous editions in Nairobi and Accra.

Highlights of the 2025 edition include keynote sessions, panel discussions, breakout workshops, and exhibitions showcasing startups and brands within the digital ecosystem. The event will also feature the unveiling of the NMC 100, a curated roll of 100 individuals and organizations who have shaped Nigeria’s digital media space over the past 10 years. Speaking on the milestone, Ajibade said:

“Reaching ten years of the New Media Conference is a proud moment, but it is also a reminder of the work ahead. When we began this journey, our goal was simple: to create a space where media, technology, and creativity could meet to shape Africa’s future. Today, we see an ecosystem that is bigger, bolder, and more connected than ever before.”

The 2025 edition is supported by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos Cultural Mission, ProvidusBank, Wakanow, Onburd, BlackHouse Media, ID Africa, and other partners. For more information, visit here.

