TCP Design Studio Marks 5 Years With a Rebrand Rooted in Heritage, Intention and Design That Evolves

This September, TCP Design Studio celebrates five years of thoughtful design with a bold rebrand and a renewed creative direction. From modest beginnings to becoming one of Nigeria’s leading names in refined interior and architectural design, this milestone is not only a celebration of growth but also a testament to evolution.

Founded in 2020, TCP has established itself as a leader in delivering timeless, elegant, and functional spaces across residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The studio’s fifth anniversary marks the unveiling of a reimagined visual identity, an expanded service ethos, and the introduction of Afrocentric design elements that reflect a deeper cultural narrative.

“We didn’t just want to redesign our identity, we wanted it to reflect the soul of our work today,” said Kene Nwe, Creative Director of TCP. “This rebrand embraces everything we’ve learned, the people we’ve served, and where we’re going, bridging global elegance with African intention.”

THE REBRAND: What’s New

A refreshed brand identity that embodies simplicity, elegance, and clarity

A deeper integration of Afrocentric influences, from materials and textures to creative expression

A more focused commitment to client-centred design, function-first solutions, and emotional resonance

The launch of curated TCP Signature Products, starting with bedroom styling kits and art-led décor

“5 FOR 5” Anniversary Campaign

As part of the anniversary rollout, TCP is launching a special campaign: 5 Free Consultations to Celebrate 5 Years – an initiative to give back to the community that’s supported their journey.

This limited campaign will run for a short window in September and offers selected clients the opportunity to experience TCP’s design philosophy firsthand through a complimentary 1-on-1

consultation with the studio’s creative team. ABOUT TCP DESIGN STUDIO

TCP Design Studio is a Lagos-based interior and architectural firm committed to creating intentional, client-centred spaces that reflect personality, function, and lifestyle. Their design philosophy balances timeless elegance with innovation, delivering environments that feel as good as they look.

From penthouses and hotels to personal spaces and business interiors, TCP approaches every project as a collaborative journey, translating vision into beautifully lived experiences.

Contact:

Name: TCP Design Studio

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @tcpdesignstudio

Website: tcpdesignstudio.com

Sponsored Content