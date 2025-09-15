Connect with us

News Promotions

TCP Design Studio Marks 5 Years With a Rebrand Rooted in Heritage, Intention and Design That Evolves

Events News Promotions

Lord’s Achievers Awards 2025 Celebrates Icons of Impact at 7th Edition in Lagos

News Promotions

Where There Is No Doctor” to “Doctor at Your Doorstep”: Adekunle Koledoye on Gerocare and Nigerian Parents

News Promotions

Konga103.7FM amplifies TD Africa’s Super App revolution on The Market Square

News Promotions

Zinox, KongaCares launch ‘Computerise Nigeria Initiative’ to equip 1m students with laptops

Events News Promotions

Lagos Get Ready: Jameson Distillery on Tour Returns for a 5-Day Takeover of Culture, Music & Whiskey

Events News Promotions

Lux Afrique Jewellery & Watch Expo Brings the World's Finest Luxury Brands to Lagos

Events News Promotions

Táànwá Lights Up Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria 2025 with Bold Unisex Designs and Cultural Flair

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

A New Film from Chivas Regal Shines Spotlight on Scuderia Ferrari HP Pit Crew

Events News Promotions Sports

AKO 10 Marks a Historic Night for African MMA

News

TCP Design Studio Marks 5 Years With a Rebrand Rooted in Heritage, Intention and Design That Evolves

Avatar photo

Published

48 minutes ago

 on

This September, TCP Design Studio celebrates five years of thoughtful design with a bold rebrand and a renewed creative direction. From modest beginnings to becoming one of Nigeria’s leading names in refined interior and architectural design, this milestone is not only a celebration of growth but also a testament to evolution.

Founded in 2020, TCP has established itself as a leader in delivering timeless, elegant, and functional spaces across residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The studio’s fifth anniversary marks the unveiling of a reimagined visual identity, an expanded service ethos, and the introduction of Afrocentric design elements that reflect a deeper cultural narrative.

“We didn’t just want to redesign our identity, we wanted it to reflect the soul of our work today,” said Kene Nwe, Creative Director of TCP.

“This rebrand embraces everything we’ve learned, the people we’ve served, and where we’re going, bridging global elegance with African intention.”

 

THE REBRAND: What’s New

  • A refreshed brand identity that embodies simplicity, elegance, and clarity
  • A deeper integration of Afrocentric influences, from materials and textures to creative expression
  • A more focused commitment to client-centred design, function-first solutions, and emotional resonance
  • The launch of curated TCP Signature Products, starting with bedroom styling kits and art-led décor

“5 FOR 5” Anniversary Campaign
As part of the anniversary rollout, TCP is launching a special campaign: 5 Free Consultations to Celebrate 5 Years – an initiative to give back to the community that’s supported their journey.

This limited campaign will run for a short window in September and offers selected clients the opportunity to experience TCP’s design philosophy firsthand through a complimentary 1-on-1
consultation with the studio’s creative team.ABOUT TCP DESIGN STUDIO
TCP Design Studio is a Lagos-based interior and architectural firm committed to creating intentional, client-centred spaces that reflect personality, function, and lifestyle. Their design philosophy balances timeless elegance with innovation, delivering environments that feel as good as they look.

From penthouses and hotels to personal spaces and business interiors, TCP approaches every project as a collaborative journey, translating vision into beautifully lived experiences.

Contact:
 Name: TCP Design Studio
 Email: [email protected]
 Instagram: @tcpdesignstudio
 Website: tcpdesignstudio.com

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php