Lord's Achievers Awards 2025 Celebrates Icons of Impact at 7th Edition in Lagos

The 7th edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards (LAA) lit up The Monarch Events Centre, Lekki, Lagos, as young leaders, innovators, and changemakers were celebrated under this year’s theme: Icons of Impact.

The Awards, powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin, recognized 12 outstanding achievers whose work demonstrates excellence, creativity, and impact across Nigeria and beyond.
This year’s awardees were:
Finance – Jennifer Awirigwe
Media & Journalism – Debbie Larry-Izamoje
Literature – Victory Ashaka
Film & Entertainment – Kaline Njoku
Visual Arts – Damilola Onafuwa
Sports – Asisat Oshoala (represented by Mr. Lanre Vigo, Chairman, Inter Lagos Football Club and her manager)
Health & Wellness – Ifeoluwa Dare Johnson
Societal Development – Tunde Onakoya
Agriculture – Samson Ogbole
Innovation & Technology – Tosin Eniolorunda
Fashion & Lifestyle – Temilade Tolulope “T.T Dalk”
Content Creation – Tobi Ayeni “Miss Techy”

Awardees, events hosts and organisers at the Lord’s Achievers Awards 2025, in Lagos recently

In a landmark moment, the inaugural “Lord of the City” Award was presented to Ife Durosinmi-Etti, a past honouree who made history at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, winning three Silver Lions for her pioneering breastmilk financing campaign.

The 2025 Lord of the City award presented to Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Founder and CEO, Herconomy by Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries Limited (NDL), for her trailblazing efforts as a past honouree winning three silver awards at the CannesFestival earlier this year.

The credibility of the selection process was reinforced by a distinguished jury including: Stephanie Busari (Senior Editor, Africa, CNN), Chuka Obi (Director of Creativity & Innovations,
Globacom), Titilope Adesanya (Director of Operations, Africa, EMPIRE), Wole Odetayo (CEO,
Southwest Innovation & Tech Co.), Femi Taiwo (Managing Partner, F.I.T Africa), Ladun Awobokun (Chief Content Officer, FilmOne), and Chinyere Inya (Partner, Accelerate
Africa & Future Africa).

Also representing the brand on the jury were Oluwagbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries, and Olusegun Akinyemiju, Senior Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, alongside Oluwaseun Olaniyan, Partner and Head of Brands and Communities at The Influence Agency, the Awards’ strategic engagement partner.

R-L: Chuka Obi, Director of Creativity and Innovation, Gobacom, presenting the award for media and journalism to Debbie Larry-Izamoje, CEO, Brila Media Group

R-L: Stepahnie Busari, Emmy, Gracie, and Peabody award-winning journalist and Senior Editor, Africa at CNN, presenting the award for sports to Asisat Oshoala, represented by Lanre Vigo, Chairman Inter-lagos Football Club and Manager of Asisat Oshoala

Over the past six editions, the Lord’s Achievers Awards has honored over 70 young achievers including Layi Wasabi, Adejoke Lasisi, Stanley Onuorah, Kelechi Okoro, Solomon Ayodele, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, and Segun Adegoke. These alumni have continued to break barriers in their fields while inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Speaking on the company’s commitment, Oluwagbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries, said,

“The Lord’s Achievers Awards is more than an event; it is an investment in Nigeria’s future. For seven years, we have celebrated young achievers whose work inspires others and creates ripple effects across society. This year’s winners embody the courage, creativity, and resilience we need to move forward as a nation.”

Oluwagbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries, giving the welcome address at the awards ceremony Olusegun Akinyemiju, Senior Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, added,

“At Lord’s, we are proud to stand behind a platform that amplifies voices of change and excellence. Tonight’s honourees remind us that true leadership is not about titles, but about the impact we leave behind. This is the legacy the Lord’s Achievers Awards continues to build.”

The evening was not only about awards but also a showcase of creativity and culture. Guests
were treated to unforgettable performances from Seeing Through the Arts (STAR), Band
Tronic, Loud Choir, rising Afro-soul star Qing Madi, crowd-favourite Fido, hypeman Do2dtun
alongside a live DJ set, and fast-rising sensation Shoday.

The Lord’s Achievers Awards continues to champion young achievers who are not only shaping
industries, but also building a legacy of impact for the future.

About Lord’s Achievers Awards
The Lord’s Achievers Awards (LAA) is an annual recognition platform powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin. Launched in 2019, the Awards celebrate young Nigerians whose works and initiatives demonstrate excellence, innovation, leadership, and societal impact across diverse sectors.

R-L: Dr. Dotun Olowoporoku, Managing & General Partner, Ventures Platform, presenting the award for Film and Entertainment to Kaliné Njoku, film composer and performer.

Oluwagbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries, giving the welcome address at the awards ceremony

Olusegun Akinyemiju, Senior Brand Manager, Lord’s London dry Gin, giving a toast at the Lord’s Achievers Awards,

QingMadi performing at the Lord’s Achievers Awards, 2025, in Lekki recently.

