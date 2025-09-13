Lord’s Achievers Awards 2025 Celebrates Icons of Impact at 7th Edition in Lagos

The 7th edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards (LAA) lit up The Monarch Events Centre, Lekki, Lagos, as young leaders, innovators, and changemakers were celebrated under this year’s theme: Icons of Impact.

The Awards, powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin, recognized 12 outstanding achievers whose work demonstrates excellence, creativity, and impact across Nigeria and beyond.

This year’s awardees were:

● Finance – Jennifer Awirigwe

● Media & Journalism – Debbie Larry-Izamoje

● Literature – Victory Ashaka

● Film & Entertainment – Kaline Njoku

● Visual Arts – Damilola Onafuwa

● Sports – Asisat Oshoala (represented by Mr. Lanre Vigo, Chairman, Inter Lagos Football Club and her manager)

● Health & Wellness – Ifeoluwa Dare Johnson

● Societal Development – Tunde Onakoya

● Agriculture – Samson Ogbole

● Innovation & Technology – Tosin Eniolorunda

● Fashion & Lifestyle – Temilade Tolulope “T.T Dalk”

● Content Creation – Tobi Ayeni “Miss Techy”

In a landmark moment, the inaugural “Lord of the City” Award was presented to Ife Durosinmi-Etti, a past honouree who made history at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, winning three Silver Lions for her pioneering breastmilk financing campaign.

The credibility of the selection process was reinforced by a distinguished jury including: Stephanie Busari (Senior Editor, Africa, CNN), Chuka Obi (Director of Creativity & Innovations,

Globacom), Titilope Adesanya (Director of Operations, Africa, EMPIRE), Wole Odetayo (CEO,

Southwest Innovation & Tech Co.), Femi Taiwo (Managing Partner, F.I.T Africa), Ladun Awobokun (Chief Content Officer, FilmOne), and Chinyere Inya (Partner, Accelerate

Africa & Future Africa).

Also representing the brand on the jury were Oluwagbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries, and Olusegun Akinyemiju, Senior Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, alongside Oluwaseun Olaniyan, Partner and Head of Brands and Communities at The Influence Agency, the Awards’ strategic engagement partner.

Over the past six editions, the Lord’s Achievers Awards has honored over 70 young achievers including Layi Wasabi, Adejoke Lasisi, Stanley Onuorah, Kelechi Okoro, Solomon Ayodele, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, and Segun Adegoke. These alumni have continued to break barriers in their fields while inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Speaking on the company’s commitment, Oluwagbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries, said,

“The Lord’s Achievers Awards is more than an event; it is an investment in Nigeria’s future. For seven years, we have celebrated young achievers whose work inspires others and creates ripple effects across society. This year’s winners embody the courage, creativity, and resilience we need to move forward as a nation.”

Oluwagbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distilleries, giving the welcome address at the awards ceremony Olusegun Akinyemiju, Senior Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, added,

“At Lord’s, we are proud to stand behind a platform that amplifies voices of change and excellence. Tonight’s honourees remind us that true leadership is not about titles, but about the impact we leave behind. This is the legacy the Lord’s Achievers Awards continues to build.”

The evening was not only about awards but also a showcase of creativity and culture. Guests

were treated to unforgettable performances from Seeing Through the Arts (STAR), Band

Tronic, Loud Choir, rising Afro-soul star Qing Madi, crowd-favourite Fido, hypeman Do2dtun

alongside a live DJ set, and fast-rising sensation Shoday.

The Lord’s Achievers Awards continues to champion young achievers who are not only shaping

industries, but also building a legacy of impact for the future.

About Lord’s Achievers Awards

The Lord’s Achievers Awards (LAA) is an annual recognition platform powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin. Launched in 2019, the Awards celebrate young Nigerians whose works and initiatives demonstrate excellence, innovation, leadership, and societal impact across diverse sectors.

Sponsored Content