Where There Is No Doctor” to “Doctor at Your Doorstep”: Adekunle Koledoye on Gerocare and Nigerian Parents

Back in the 1970s, a book titled Where There Is No Doctor was written as a lifeline for communities without access to proper healthcare. For decades, it helped people survive sickness when doctors were far away. With homemade remedies, that were promptly provided by our parents.

Now times have changed. The Nigerian family structure has evolved: most of the children of the ‘Where There is No Doctor generation’ are scattered across continents, our parents are ageing at home, and there is that constant knot in your stomach waiting for that phone call.

You know the one. The 2 AM ring that makes your heart stop. The trembling voice saying, “Your father collapsed,” or “Mummy’s blood pressure spiked again.”

We’ve all been there, sitting in London flats or Toronto apartments, feeling helpless while our parents navigate health scares alone. We send money, we pray fervently, we book emergency flights. But what if there was another way?

What if the answer to our midnight prayers was already here?

A Different Kind of Miracle

Gerocare isn’t just another healthcare company. It’s what happens when technology meets the Nigerian spirit of “we must take care of our own.”

Instead of waiting for sickness to become an emergency, they send the doctor to Mama and Papa first. Picture this: your mother, sitting in her favourite chair, as a qualified doctor walks through her front door for her monthly check-up. No hospital queues, no traffic stress. Just professional care, delivered with the warmth our elders deserve.

For ₦25,000 a month, that’s exactly what happens. A doctor visits your parents at home, checks their vitals, manages medications, and keeps watch like a guardian angel in scrubs. Need round-the-clock access? Their Doctor on Demand service means help is just a phone call away.

It’s healthcare, yes. But it’s also something deeper: it’s God’s grace, packaged as a service.

The Gift Every Diaspora Child Dreams Of

Let’s be honest: guilt comes with the territory when you’re building a life abroad while your parents age at home. We send money, make video calls, and promise to visit soon. But deep down, there’s always that fear: “what if something happens and I’m not there?”

“They have gone above and beyond… confidence and peace of mind,” one family shared. “GeroCare has made a positive difference in my Daddy’s healthcare.”

Here’s what those testimonials don’t capture: the exhale. That moment when you realise you can finally breathe again. When your phone buzzes with a health update instead of an emergency alert. When you can focus on your conference call knowing Mama’s appointment is scheduled.

This is more than convenience, family. This is an answered prayer.

From Survival to Flourishing

Where There Is No Doctor taught our parents and grandparents how to survive when medical help was far away. It was about making do, coping, and enduring.

But our parents didn’t pray over us all those years just so they could “cope” in their old age. They deserve to flourish. They deserve care that comes to them with dignity and says, “You matter.”

Gerocare is writing a new chapter. It’s the bridge between that old book of survival and a new reality of thriving. It’s technology serving love, innovation meeting tradition.

Because when we say “I want to take care of my parents,” this is what it looks like in 2025. Faith without works is dead. When we pray for long life for our parents, we’re also called to put systems in place that honour those prayers.

Gerocare might just be one of those tools: a practical answer to spiritual prayers, a tangible response to every child who’s ever whispered, “God, please keep them safe until I see them again.”

Because the best miracles often come disguised as solutions we can actually implement.

The choice is ours: Do we keep worrying, or do we start caring differently?

Sponsored Content