BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Nigeria faces a major healthcare challenge, and that’s geriatric care. There are not enough old people’s homes (although, people’s beliefs can be said to have contributed to this as most people are not yet open to the idea), and it’s quite difficult for old people to take the regular commute to hospitals for healthcare services.

This is where our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Dr. Ebi Ofrey comes in. Dr. Ebi founded GeroCare Solutions Limited, a subscription-based service for the elderly and the elderly that gives them access to regular doctor home visits to ensure threats to their health are discovered early and taken care of.

Part of what GeroCare also aims to achieve is to remind our elderly loved ones that someone still cares enough to provide them with good healthcare services.

Families receive regular detailed updates on the health status of the senior citizens, as well as tips to avoid illnesses and a more efficient way to manage conditions they might have.

GeroCare started out as Visiting Physicians Services which Dr. Ebi founded in 2014 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, South South of Nigeria.

In 2018, GeroCare was selected as one of the Top 50 Business Innovations by the Africa Innovation Summit and Top 30 African Health Innovations by the World Health Organisation in 2019.

GeroCare was one of the three winners from Nigeria in the SLUSH Global Impact Accelerator Programe (SLUSH GIA).

Dr Ebi has also been the Medical Director of a Bayelsa State government hospital and more recently Head of Medical Services for Bayelsa Health Services Scheme (Bayelsa Health Insurance).

Dr. Ebi holds a Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Ibadan, and an MBA from the Universiti UCSI in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has a certificate in Health Insurance and Managed Care, another in Geriatric Care from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, and another in Blue Ocean Strategy, Business Administration and Management from the Blue Ocean Strategy Regional Centre at UCSI.

We celebrate Dr. Ebi for recognising a need in the society and building an effective and efficient solution, while also strengthening the bond between families.