Love For All... Valentine's Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Love is already in the air, we can feel it, we can feel it 💃. This year’s valentine is gonna be different, not just because it’s the celebration of love, but because this time around, men on social media appear to have had a bro meeting where they decided that they will not be accepting singlets and boxers from their partners this year.

In fact, they have also banned shoes and cufflinks – expect if, of course, they run into thousands of Naira.

Women are not left outeither; they have banned flowers as gifts. Na flowers they wan chop? In fact, no more KFC or Chicken Republic or even chocolates. Not that you shouldn’t buy it oo, before you’ll goan say it’s BellaNaija that said you shouldn’t take your woman out🤣, but they also want tangible (which automatically means expensive) gifts. So you can take them to Santorini, or buy weaves of 150,000 Naira, or you know… expensive stuff.

Jokes aside…

There’s so much hoolabaloo about Valentine’s day and the exchange of gifts between couples. There are so many suggestions on what and what not to buy, where and when to buy it. There’s so much preparation in the air and you’re probably saving up all the money you have been getting just to buy your partner that gift they’ll never forget in their life.

Calm down…

Buying one’s partner extravagant gifts for Valentine is great, but buying gifts according to what you can afford is greater. Before we condemn those who buy ‘cheap’ chocolates, wristwatches or perfumes, we have to first look at the economic status of the majority of Nigerians.

Let us bring this back:

Currently, almost 90million Nigerians are estimated to be living in abject poverty. This means that these people have no access to basic amenities like housing, clothing, food, water, toilets, power supply and so on. These people live below $1, which is just 355 Naira, every day. According to 2009 statistics, 92.1% of Nigerians were estimated to be living below $5, which is 1,775 Naira, daily. As of 2018, 152 million Nigerians were living under $2, which is 710 Naira, daily.

In case you’re wondering, majority of Nigerians do not have money, everyone is just managing their life. It is important to consider that, although it sounds sweet for a lady to buy PS4 for her man or for a man to take his lady on vacation, many people don’t have that cash.

Now, this article is not for those who actually have the money but are deliberately tight-fisted, it is for those who are broke. Take it or leave it, Nigeria is a poor country and many Nigerians are broke, we cannot keep being classist and setting standards that are not attainable. It is admirable to dream of buying the world for your spouse, but it is realistic to set your valentine goals in accordance with your income and current pocket size.

In this same Nigeria where some graduates earn as low as 27,000 Naira – in fact, some still earn lower than that – we cannot afford to scoff at certain gifts – especially chocolates and shirts.

So is a shirt and trousers what you can afford? Then buy it. If you have a considerate partner, he would understand that that is what you can afford. Shebi it is the thought that matters? If it is earrings you can afford, by all means, buy it. And if you can go all out and give your partner the world with all the people in it, then do so. Don’t just borrow money to buy expensive gifts because when kasala burst, you will have yourself to blame.

We have had many cases of people who went to the extreme to get their partner a gift and then it all went south from there. If you have to go to the ends of the earth just so you can buy an extravagant gift for your partner, then perhaps it is time to start evaluating your relationship. Relationships are not meant to drain you. Besides, you have every day to celebrate your spouse and prove that you love them, don’t kee yourself because of one day.

Social media has made everyone look rich (even those with ‘dry’ mouths) and some people are already worried that their ‘intended’ gifts are not worth it, calm down… they are. As long as you’re not being deliberately stingy and that gift(s) comes from a heart full of love, you’re good to go.