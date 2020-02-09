Kelly Hansome is Engaged!

If you’ve been following singer Kelly Hansome on social media, you’d know that he’s totally completely in love with his girlfriend Lolo.

Well, except she’s his fianceé now. The singer got on one knee this weekend to propose, and she said yes!

He shared a photo of the proposal on his Instagram, writing:

She said YES!!!

She, too, shared a photo from the engagement on her Instagram, writing:

I said YES to the man of my dreams, love of my life, best friend.

Congratulations to the two of them!