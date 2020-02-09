Connect with us

Kelly Hansome is Engaged!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’ve been following singer Kelly Hansome on social media, you’d know that he’s totally completely in love with his girlfriend Lolo.

Well, except she’s his fianceé now. The singer got on one knee this weekend to propose, and she said yes!

He shared a photo of the proposal on his Instagram, writing:

She said YES!!!

View this post on Instagram

She said YES!!! 😍

A post shared by Kelly Hansome™▲♕ (@kellyhansome) on

She, too, shared a photo from the engagement on her Instagram, writing:

I said YES to the man of my dreams, love of my life, best friend.

Congratulations to the two of them!

