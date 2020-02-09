All You Need to Know about the Forthcoming Olamide EP “999”

Connect with us

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

We’re getting a new Olamide album!

An EP, actually. It’s titled “999.” But it’s 9 tracks, so it’s basically an album.

Olamide shared the news on his Instagram, with the album art and tracklist.

Here are a few things to know about the forthcoming EP:

  • The EP will drop on Monday at 9 PM.
  • That bomb artwork was designed by Sirduksalot.
  • “999” will be Olamide’s 10th body of work in 10 years. (The consistency!)
  • The EP contains LOTS of features, with Olamide shining the light on upcoming artists. There’s Jayboi, Sosa-E, Rhatti, Jackmillz, KillyCheque, and Show.

We can’t wait to listen.

