It’s Been 5 Years of Bliss for the Obioras on Wedding Channel Africa TV’s “5 Years After” | Watch

Wedding Channel Africa TV’s “5 years After” celebrates the beautiful love stories of couples who have been married for 5 years and counting, featuring real stories from real couples as they recount the challenges they faced, triumphs and lessons learnt from life’s different battles.

In this episode, singer Obiora Obiwon and his lovely wife, Nkechi, share their beautiful love story. They discuss their challenges and triumphs, while letting us in on what makes their marriage bond so strong.

Watch the video below: