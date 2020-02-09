Connect with us

BN TV Music

It's Been 5 Years of Bliss for the Obioras on Wedding Channel Africa TV’s “5 Years After” | Watch

BN TV

Your Favorite Vlog Couple Adanna & David are Back! | Watch

BN TV

Craving Some Homemade Pastries? Try out Chef Lola's Easy Sausage Rolls | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye's "Last Flight to Abuja"

BN TV Music

Don't Miss this Episode of Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" with Ladipoe & D-Yo | Watch

BN TV

Millennials get in here! Abimbola Craig is Sharing 10 Things she Learnt in her 20s | Watch

BN TV

#BBNaija's Tacha Hilariously Takes on Ndani TV's TGIF Show Crew | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Davido is the Black Team's Secret Weapon on Nick Cannon's "Wild N' Out"

BN TV

OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz is Coming Back with a BANG! | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Toke Makinwa takes on the Role of a Movie Critic on this Episode of "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV

It’s Been 5 Years of Bliss for the Obioras on Wedding Channel Africa TV’s “5 Years After” | Watch

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Wedding Channel Africa TV’s “5 years After” celebrates the beautiful love stories of couples who have been married for 5 years and counting, featuring real stories from real couples as they recount the challenges they faced, triumphs and lessons learnt from life’s different battles.

In this episode, singer Obiora Obiwon and his lovely wife, Nkechi, share their beautiful love story. They discuss their challenges and triumphs, while letting us in on what makes their marriage bond so strong.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php