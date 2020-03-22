Wedding Channel Africa is Celebrating Mother’s Day with Beautiful Motherhood stories from These Women | Watch

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on

In celebration of this year’s Mother’s Day, Wedding Channel Africa TV brought together a group of working women to tell their amazing stories of motherhood, their biggest struggles, their best moments and worst moments.

This Mother’s Day special features Temitope Olagbegi, Anita Okoye, Elsie Okpocha, Oyinkansola Bello, Temidayo Adesanya, Morenike Molehin, Laurie Idahosa, Nkechi Nwokolobia,-Agu, Powede Awujo, Morayo Odukoya, Temilayo Osude, Benita Okojie, Desola Osibamowo, Olivia Adegoke.

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the woman who raised you and shaped who you are as a person. From all the packed lunches to the bandages and kisses after falling off your bike, to being the first one to cry at your graduation, your mom was there for it all. She’s your mum by luck/favor, your friend by choice. She’s your hero, your mentor, (not to mention your occasional personal Chef) but, perhaps most importantly of all, she’s the one that’s always has your back. Your biggest cheerleader! When someone means so much, it can be hard to find the right words to tell them. It’s important to thank our MOTHERS for all the love and work they have put in through the years. Remind her of your love and appreciation not just today but every day! To all our mothers THANK YOU.

Watch the video below:

