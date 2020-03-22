Connect with us

BN TV

Niyi Akinmolayan is Ensuring Everyone is Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Up on Episode 1 - 9 of Obi Emelonye's Medical TV Series "Heart and Soul"

BN TV

These 5 Celebrity Vloggers are Ones to Watch Out For in 2020

BN TV

WATCH this Hilarious Skit featuring Kalistus, Philomena & Jollof Rice Gone Bad

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We Can't Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

BN TV

This Snail Dodo Recipe by Telande World is Absolutely Irresistible | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

TV Shows We Wish Would Get a Remake

BN TV

WATCH Blaqbonez & CKay on this Hilarious Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH “Till Death Do Us Part” by Tope Oshin

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

BN TV

Niyi Akinmolayan is Ensuring Everyone is Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In ensuring everyone gets informed about the coronavirus pandemic and how to stay safe, in a country like Nigeria with over 500 languages, Niyi Akinmolayan came up with a solution.

The Nigerian film-maker and director shared some videos with voice-overs of some Nigerian indigenous languages including pidgin, so as to help spread the much-needed info on COVID-19.

This is certainly a great opportunity for everyone to have an understanding of the life-threating virus.

No one will be left out.

Sharing the videos on Instagram, he wrote:

I noticed most of the information and awareness on the coronavirus is in big English. Meanwhile, a huge number of our population can’t understand. So I have cut out 2mins videos in Yoruba, Igbo and pidgin. Swipe for different versions ( couldn’t get a Hausa person in short time). These videos are meant to be shared on WhatsApp (download the folder via my bio link). Let’s share facts in the same place rumors are being shared. Many thanks to blessing Obasi, Amaka Chidioka and Mariam Olayinka for helping out in a short time. PLS THIS SHOULD GO ON TERRESTRIAL TV.

Listen to the adverts:

Yoruba, Igbo and Pidgin

Hausa

Efik

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laura Nnamdi: The Pressure & Joy of Being in Your 20s!

Amina Alabi: A Round of Applause For Yourself… Because You Deserve!

Yetunde Onafuye: Running Out of Content Ideas? These 3 Tips Can Help You Get Through

These Women Are Representing Nigeria in Water Sports at the 2020 Olympics

Wunmi Adelusi: Getting Ahead With Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

Advertisement
css.php