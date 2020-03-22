Niyi Akinmolayan is Ensuring Everyone is Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

In ensuring everyone gets informed about the coronavirus pandemic and how to stay safe, in a country like Nigeria with over 500 languages, Niyi Akinmolayan came up with a solution.

The Nigerian film-maker and director shared some videos with voice-overs of some Nigerian indigenous languages including pidgin, so as to help spread the much-needed info on COVID-19.

This is certainly a great opportunity for everyone to have an understanding of the life-threating virus.

No one will be left out.

Sharing the videos on Instagram, he wrote:

I noticed most of the information and awareness on the coronavirus is in big English. Meanwhile, a huge number of our population can’t understand. So I have cut out 2mins videos in Yoruba, Igbo and pidgin. Swipe for different versions ( couldn’t get a Hausa person in short time). These videos are meant to be shared on WhatsApp (download the folder via my bio link). Let’s share facts in the same place rumors are being shared. Many thanks to blessing Obasi, Amaka Chidioka and Mariam Olayinka for helping out in a short time. PLS THIS SHOULD GO ON TERRESTRIAL TV.

Listen to the adverts:

Yoruba, Igbo and Pidgin

Hausa

Efik