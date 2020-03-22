These Celebrities aren’t Letting the Day Go By without a “Thank You” to their Mothers

Happy Mother’s Day/Mothering Sunday to all the mothers and future mothers!

Today is Mother’s Day and if you haven’t declared your love for your mum, wife or yourself (as a mum) on Instagram, did you even celebrate it? 🙄

Today is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our ever-loving and caring mothers, and our celebrities have taken to social media to appreciate how AH-MAZING mums are.

Check on it!

1. Tunde Demuren marked Mother’s day on social media by professing his love for his wife, Toolz as he wished her a Happy Mother’s Day. He shared a photo of Toolz and wrote “Happy Mothers Day 💓! Thank you for all you do for us. We Love and appreciate you!”

2. Nkechi Blessing Sunday celebrated her mom by surprising her with a store. It was an emotional moment for mom and daughter, and it involved tears, fainting, and laughter. She wrote:

The best gift any mother can give to her child is LIFE and SOUND EDUCATION ✌️ my mother single handedly gave me both and even more🙌🏻…Brought me up with soo much love in my heart that I don’t even know how hate feels 😊 So today been Mother’s Day I did not just get her a store in the heart of IKEJA I also gave my Son

3. Iyabo Ojo marked the day by showing off her lovely mom on her Instagram. She wrote: “Happy mother’s day mama. LOVE YOU BEYOND WORDS.”

Keeping the same energy, her daughter Priscila Ojo also shared an emotional video to celebrate Iyabo.

She wrote: “SWEEET MOTHER I NO GO FORGET YOUU, FOR THIS KIND SUFFER WEY YOU SUFFER FOR ME O

Happy Mother’s Day @iyaboojofespris love you❤️❤️ you’re not just a mother to me but you’re a mother to all😘”

4. Sandra Okagbue shared some beautiful new photos of herself and her lovely daughters, Munachi and Kaima. Check them out.

5. Tiwa Savage is celebrating the special day with videos of her performances when she was pregnant with Jam-jam. Sharing the videos, she captioned it:

How are you celebrating Mothering Sunday?