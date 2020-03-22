Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Celebrities aren't Letting the Day Go By without a "Thank You" to their Mothers

Movies & TV Scoop

Lola OJ is the Beautiful Cover Star of this Mother’s Day Edition of Tribe & Elan Magazine

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check out Six Celebrities whose Parents are also Famous

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Scoop Sweet Spot

We’re Sure Temi Otedola will Beam after Reading this Note from Mr Eazi 😍

Career Inspired Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji, Zozibini Tunzi & Kiki Mordi make OkayAfrica’s 100 Women 2020 List celebrating Incredible African Women

Scoop

Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife, Evelyn, to Cancer 💔

Music Scoop

Learn More About Asa's Brilliant Artistry in the Concluding part of her Convo with Joey Akan

Music Scoop

WATCH it Live! Have a Front Seat View of John Legend's Concert 🙂

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Everyone was Present at Ayo Animashaun's 50th Birthday Soiree

Scoop

These Celebrities aren’t Letting the Day Go By without a “Thank You” to their Mothers

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Happy Mother’s Day/Mothering Sunday to all the mothers and future mothers!

Today is Mother’s Day and if you haven’t declared your love for your mum, wife or yourself (as a mum) on Instagram, did you even celebrate it? 🙄

Today is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our ever-loving and caring mothers, and our celebrities have taken to social media to appreciate how AH-MAZING mums are.

Check on it!

1. Tunde Demuren marked Mother’s day on social media by professing his love for his wife, Toolz as he wished her a Happy Mother’s Day. He shared a photo of Toolz and wrote “Happy Mothers Day 💓! Thank you for all you do for us. We Love and appreciate you!”

2. Nkechi Blessing Sunday celebrated her mom by surprising her with a store. It was an emotional moment for mom and daughter, and it involved tears, fainting, and laughter. She wrote:

The best gift any mother can give to her child is LIFE and SOUND EDUCATION ✌️ my mother single handedly gave me both and even more🙌🏻…Brought me up with soo much love in my heart that I don’t even know how hate feels 😊 So today been Mother’s Day I did not just get her a store in the heart of IKEJA I also gave my Son

View this post on Instagram

So I have been looking for the perfect time to show my mum where all my money have been going🤦🏻‍♀️ And the right time to break the news to her,I don even forget say today na mothers day** Long story short I told my kid sis @jenniferijeomasunday to tell my Mum that I am somewhere down with serious stomach ache and I have been screaming her name,that she should pls come …on her way to me she was already crying,casting and binging say dem don give her pikin poison🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ on getting to the store my mum Fainted🤦🏻‍♀️ biko the rest dey d video🤦🏻‍♀️ my mum get Drama pass me Sha ooo🤣🤣..in oda news @novah_kiddies_home is located at Number 97 Allen Avenue Ikeja✌️ official opening April 5th 2020 two days after my Son’s Birthday🙏🏻

A post shared by Nkechi sunday (@nkechiblessingsunday) on

3. Iyabo Ojo marked the day by showing off her lovely mom on her Instagram. She wrote: “Happy mother’s day mama. LOVE YOU BEYOND WORDS.”

Keeping the same energy, her daughter Priscila Ojo also shared an emotional video to celebrate Iyabo.

She wrote: “SWEEET MOTHER I NO GO FORGET YOUU, FOR THIS KIND SUFFER WEY YOU SUFFER FOR ME O
Happy Mother’s Day @iyaboojofespris love you❤️❤️ you’re not just a mother to me but you’re a mother to all😘”

4. Sandra Okagbue shared some beautiful new photos of herself and her lovely daughters, Munachi and Kaima. Check them out.

5. Tiwa Savage is celebrating the special day with videos of her performances when she was pregnant with Jam-jam. Sharing the videos, she captioned it:

How are you celebrating Mothering Sunday?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laura Nnamdi: The Pressure & Joy of Being in Your 20s!

Amina Alabi: A Round of Applause For Yourself… Because You Deserve!

Yetunde Onafuye: Running Out of Content Ideas? These 3 Tips Can Help You Get Through

These Women Are Representing Nigeria in Water Sports at the 2020 Olympics

Wunmi Adelusi: Getting Ahead With Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

Advertisement
css.php