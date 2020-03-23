Sweet Spot
Tomi Odunsi is Inspiring Everyone Who Has Suffered Loss with her Mother’s Day Message
It was Mother’s Day on Sunday and Tomi Odunsi had for everyone the most inspiring message.
She wrote on her Instagram about suffering loss and being restored, and encouraged everyone going through difficult times that it’ll end.
She shared how her new baby makes her fell amazing, and wished every hero out there mothering a happy day. She wrote:
Happy first Mother’s Day to ME!!! After 4 horrible miscarriage experience and losing my beloved cousin Funmi to cancer, God restored me in everyway.
HE came into my life unexpectedly mysteriously and my world is filled with so much joy.
In my few weeks of being a NEW Mum , it’s been very interesting and yet amazing, all worth it.
To all who have experienced lose, God will restore YOU!
Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers in every capacity of mothering. You are a HERO!
