Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina are Proud Parents to a Baby Boy!

Tinsel actress Tomi Odunsi and fitness expert Seun Fadina just welcomed a Baby Boy!

The couple got married in 2016 in an intimate and sweet affair. They recently celebrated their 3rd year anniversary and this year they both share their bundle of joy through Images by renowned Photographer, Busola Dakolo.

Tomi shared the good news via Instagram, all smiling while her husband cradled her bump with the caption:

Still unreal… Your baby now has a baby… Yesterday, God did it!
And it’s a ??? 📷 @busoladakolo
Makeup @ellesvisage

