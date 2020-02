Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu’s Baby Girl 🎉

Congratulations are in order for Laura Ikeji and her husband Ogbonna Kanu, who just welcomed their 2nd child Рa baby girl!

The news of the baby arrival was first announced when the proud father shared a photo on Instagram waiting patiently for the arrival of his daughter. He captioned the photo:

I’M HERE NOW

Hours later, he photos of himself and Baby L on Instagram. He wrote:

28-2-2020 My baby girl came into this world. Mom and daughter doing well. I thank God almighty

Congratulations!

Photo Credit: ogbobekee1