Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu’s Baby Girl 🎉

Congratulations are in order for Laura Ikeji and her husband Ogbonna Kanu, who just welcomed their 2nd child – a baby girl!

The news of the baby arrival was first announced when the proud father shared a photo on Instagram waiting patiently for the arrival of his daughter. He captioned the photo:

I’M HERE NOW

Hours later, he photos of himself and Baby L on Instagram. He wrote:

28-2-2020 My baby girl came into this world. Mom and daughter doing well. I thank God almighty

Congratulations!

Photo Credit: ogbobekee1