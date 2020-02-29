BBNaija’s Diane had the Most Fun Pyjamas Birthday Party & We’ve got the Scoop

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Diane Russet had the coolest and most fun pyjamas-themed birthday party.

The reality star who turned 24 during the week got celebrated by friends and even her fellow BBNaija stars such as Mercy, Elozonam, Jeff Banks, KimOprah, Ike, Ella among others.

She also hosted a private screening of her short film, “Bayi” during the party.

Check on it!

Mercy Eke

Ella

Adeola Diiadem

Frodd

Some Party Shenanigans 😉…