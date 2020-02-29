Connect with us

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Diane had the Most Fun Pyjamas Birthday Party & We’ve got the Scoop

Scoop Sweet Spot

Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu's Baby Girl 🎉

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina are Proud Parents to a Baby Boy!

Inspired Living Scoop

"My sexuality has robbed me of my career" - This Gay South-African Footballer is Living his Truth No Matter What

Scoop

It's More Wins & More Money for Diane as she turns 24

Scoop Sweet Spot

David Beckham is Super Proud of his 'Amazing Friend' Prince Harry

Scoop Sweet Spot

Pregnancy has Been Great for Bambam

Scoop

Say Hello to Nigeria's Newest Men's Basketball Team Member, Pelican's Jahlil Okafor

Scoop

Nigeria is getting back an Ancient Sculpture from Mexico

Scoop

Jussie Smollett is Sticking to His Story... "I am innocent"

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Diane had the Most Fun Pyjamas Birthday Party & We’ve got the Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Diane Russet had the coolest and most fun pyjamas-themed birthday party.

The reality star who turned 24 during the week got celebrated by friends and even her fellow BBNaija stars such as Mercy, Elozonam, Jeff Banks, KimOprah, Ike, Ella among others.

She also hosted a private screening of her short film, “Bayi” during the party.

Check on it!

Mercy Eke

Ella

Adeola Diiadem

Frodd

Some Party Shenanigans 😉…

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dear Nigerians These Public Policies Affect You… Don’t Stay Silent!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: As You Journey Through Adultin’…

Joshua Oyenigbehin: Hey Introverts, Here Are Some Ways to Boost Your Leadership Skills

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php