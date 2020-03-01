Toyin Lawani has a Lot to be Thankful For

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

20 years of successfully running a business is a big deal! Add that to turning a new age, and you’ll get why Toyin Lawani is so excited today.

The style and beauty entrepreneur is celebrating her 38th birthday and 20 years of Tiannah’s Empire. So she’s sharing looks after looks on her Instagram.

She wrote:

My year has been so stressful and unbelievable, but God opened so many doors to uplift me, until when people Disappoint you , you wont know you can do all things by yourself, watch the video and hopefully you will grab the message the video is trying to pass That’s the warrior protecting her Empire and the Devil trying to keep her out , they fight and it unveils the fashion Goddess.

And the looks really are fire. Check them out:

Photo Credit: tiannahsplacempire

