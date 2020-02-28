Diane Russet is Sending a Strong Message with the Short Film “Bayi” | WATCH the Trailer

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Diane Russet has released a film titled “Bayi,” which features Mariam Kayode, Sir Dee, Tope Olowoniyan, Daniel Atteh, Lynn Muia among others.

The short film features Diane as she takes the role of a Northern woman, telling the story of the challenges these women face ranging from child marriage to vesicovaginal fistula (VVF).

“Bayi” was written by Diane Russet, directed by Micheal ‘Amapsalmist’ Akinrogunde and produced by Ayomide Newo, and is one film you should watch out for.

Watch the trailer below.

