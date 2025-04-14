It’s a Boy! Dami Elebe and Emeka Emodi Are Officially Mum & Dad

Guess who the newest mum in town is? It’s none other than Dami Elebe, the creative force behind ‘Skinny Girl in Transit,’ ‘The Men’s Club,’ and ‘Flawsome.’ This time, though, she’s sharing a story of her own: the arrival of her baby boy.

In a sweet Instagram reveal, Dami and her husband, Emeka Emodi, shared the news of their baby boy’s arrival with a shared post that captured the moment perfectly. The couple, both dressed in white, Dami cradling her baby bump while Emeka hugged her from behind.

“New titles: Mom and Dad,” they wrote. “We’re happy to have welcomed the perfect baby boy into our hearts last week. Mother and baby are doing great, all thanks to God.”

The couple tied the knot last year in a beautiful wedding ceremony, and with the arrival of their son, their love story is taking on an even sweeter note.

Big congratulations to Dami and Emeka on this precious new addition.

See their photos below