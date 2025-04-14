Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Boy! Dami Elebe and Emeka Emodi Are Officially Mum & Dad

BN TV Movies Scoop

'After 30' Starring Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya & More Premieres at NollywoodWeek Paris | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Do You Know Ajoke Silva Has Played RMD’s Daughter, Wife & Mother? A True Nollywood Legacy

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

5 Days, 5 Looks: Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Pre-Wedding Rollout is a Whole Mood

BN TV Inspired Music Scoop

“Olamide Signed Me on WhatsApp” – Fireboy DML Talks Music & the Message That Changed Everything

BN TV Music Scoop

This Video of Tyla Busting Moves to Uncle Waffles' 'Zenzele' Has Us on Our Feet

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

This Civil Wedding Video of Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Is the Definition of Real Romance

BN TV Scoop Weddings

Get in Here! Dimma Umeh’s Wedding Prep Vlog Is Full of Style & Sweet Moments

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Obi Cubana Turns 50 & Delivers a Family Photoshoot Worthy of a Movie Poster | See Photos

Inspired News Scoop

Tunde Onakoya to Attempt 70-Hour Chess Marathon Guinness World Record in NYC

Scoop

It’s a Boy! Dami Elebe and Emeka Emodi Are Officially Mum & Dad

Dami Elebe, the award-winning Nigerian screenwriter, and Emeka Emodi are now parents, welcoming their first baby boy.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Dami Elebe/Instagram

Guess who the newest mum in town is? It’s none other than Dami Elebe, the creative force behind ‘Skinny Girl in Transit,’ ‘The Men’s Club,’ and ‘Flawsome.’ This time, though, she’s sharing a story of her own: the arrival of her baby boy.

In a sweet Instagram reveal, Dami and her husband, Emeka Emodi, shared the news of their baby boy’s arrival with a shared post that captured the moment perfectly. The couple, both dressed in white, Dami cradling her baby bump while Emeka hugged her from behind.

“New titles: Mom and Dad,” they wrote. “We’re happy to have welcomed the perfect baby boy into our hearts last week. Mother and baby are doing great, all thanks to God.”

The couple tied the knot last year in a beautiful wedding ceremony, and with the arrival of their son, their love story is taking on an even sweeter note.

Big congratulations to Dami and Emeka on this precious new addition.

See their photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php