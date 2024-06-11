Dami Elebe & Emeka Emodi Are Married! See Their Lovely Wedding Photos

It’s official! Dami Elebe and Emeka Emodi have tied the knot and are off the market!

The newlyweds shared lovely photos from their wedding, along with a heartfelt caption that celebrates their love: “Love is the ultimate goal and in love we are,” they wrote. “Wedding is just for party, fine outfits, dancing and for others to celebrate the love we share. We’re so happy and we accept all your love, prayers and well wishes. May we last forever. AMEN.”

The couple shared their engagement photos recently and held their wedding ceremony over the weekend.

See more wedding photos below: