From Medical School to the Aisle! Here’s How Bolu & Toba Came to be

Despite the hustle and bustle in medical school, love would always find a way to blossom. Bolu and Toba’s journey began in medical school 6 years ago.

Soon enough, Bolu’s curiosity landed her on Toba’s Instagram page and you’ve got to read all the exciting details on how she went from liking his photos to eventually stealing his heart. They are blessing us with so much beauty from their pre-wedding photos today and we can’t stop gushing over each frame. They look so cute together and we are excited for them as they embark on this sweet love journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Bolu:

In November/December 2018, I was in my 4th year at the University of Ibadan. I was rotating through the Cardiothoracic unit and was the group leader so it was my duty to liaise with the Consultants, Senior registrars and Registrars to ensure a smooth rotation. I noticed this man whose shoes I always heard clanking on the hospital floor and who was always in a hurry; so much in a hurry that I couldn’t get to read his name tag so I just thought he was a registrar or something. As the FBI agent that I am, I asked people around using the description I had and found out he was in fact a student.

I found his IG, liked some pictures, purposely liked an old picture and just followed him. Some days later, while coming back from a revision class, I heard someone say “Hello, you’re Miss Adesina right?”, I turned and realised it was the man who was always in a hurry on the ward. I instantly rolled my eyes thinking who actually says “Miss Adesina”. We exchanged pleasantries and he said he was in a hurry and he’d text me on IG. This man didn’t send a DM till March 17, 2019, and we just became friends, we officially started dating in February 2020 and the rest they say is history.

How we met

By the groom, Toba:

This was far back in November 2018 towards the end of the year. I just commenced my elective rotations in cardiothoracic surgery at UCH and there was this new group of Physiotherapy students rotating through the department for probably about two weeks period. Of course, I noticed a Group leader always with a jotter in hand, you know directing all the other students and giving the supervising consultants reasons why some other students did not show up for the rotation, answering questions promptly.

Nonetheless, I had a job to do and I was always serious with my job, so it was just in the background. That same month, there was a Federation of Medical Student Association international conference which also took some of my time because I was on the local organising committee. All of that ended and my usual rotations began, in preparation for final exams. In the background, however, Bolu had gone to my Instagram page and made herself known, followed me and liked all of my pictures – all four of them at that time I think. Of course, I didn’t do anything about it at that time as well.

One day, on my way out of the Medical Student Accommodation (Alexander Brown Hall) I stumbled into her coming in while I was leaving for one of my usual quick check-ins at home. The conversation proceeded with me saying; “Hi you’re Boluwatife Adesina, right?” Something she apparently didn’t find funny with me using her government name. We exchanged pleasantries and I excused myself as I was in a little bit of a hurry and promised to reach out to her via Instagram. Well, according to her, I didn’t reach out for almost a month- about a few days to a week in my own timeline.

Definitely got talking and conversations went from there. Mind you, One of my Instagram pictures – a picture of me and my young brother at that time, gave her the impression that I was married with children. (Lord knows why she still went ahead to like my pictures). Our conversations progressed at an intentionally gentle pace, one which she also did not find funny as she felt I was playing around. I remember she interpreted one of my responses to our questions – “ I am not interested in being your friend” as me just being aloof and wasting her time (a whole spec as she always maintained) Anyways, to keep it brief, we progressed from there to being close friends, to dating and now getting married.

Credits

Bride @pribodunke

Makeup @pulcherartistry

Outfit @house_of_fonis

Photography @ayoajetomobi

Planner @lamaximaevents