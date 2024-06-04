Love Wins! Dami Elebe Announces Engagement with Lovely Photos

There’s a love bug in the air, and we are happy everyone is catching it, including Dami Elebe, the talented scriptwriter who just announced her engagement with beautiful photos.

Dami is known for weaving captivating stories as seen in series like “Far From Home,” “Skinny Girl in Transit,” “The Men’s Club” and “Rumor Has It.” She’s also the head writer of the second season of the Showmax’s “Flawsome.”

Sharing her joy with the world, Dami captioned her engagement photos: “That’s how two hard guys went and fell in love. Now we can’t live without each other. Now we have no choice but to marry. Now we’re doing wedding. God you do this one.”

We couldn’t be happier for Dami and her fiancé. There’s nothing like celebrating love, and we love seeing couples find their happily ever after.

See more engagement photos below: