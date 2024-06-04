Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot

Love Wins! Dami Elebe Announces Engagement with Lovely Photos

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

BN TV Relationships

Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Answer Viewers' Questions on Relationships, Faith & More

Relationships Sweet Spot

These Reactions to Marriage Realities Will Have You LOLing & Awwing

BN TV Relationships

Akah and Claire Nnani Tackle Tough Questions on Cheating in Relationships | Watch

BN TV Relationships

Laju Iren Shares Tips to Navigating Singlehood & Pitfalls To Avoid | Watch

Relationships Sweet Spot

Razak & Shade Okoya Share the Secrets to Their 25-Year Love Story with THISDAY Style Magazine

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Wofai Fada Is Engaged!

BN TV Relationships

Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of "Heartstrings & Hiccups"

BN TV Relationships

Love Languages, Fights & More... Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Answer All Questions in New Vlog

Relationships

Love Wins! Dami Elebe Announces Engagement with Lovely Photos

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

There’s a love bug in the air, and we are happy everyone is catching it, including Dami Elebe, the talented scriptwriter who just announced her engagement with beautiful photos.

Dami is known for weaving captivating stories as seen in series like “Far From Home,” “Skinny Girl in Transit,” “The Men’s Club” and “Rumor Has It.” She’s also the head writer of the second season of the Showmax’s “Flawsome.”

Sharing her joy with the world, Dami captioned her engagement photos: “That’s how two hard guys went and fell in love. Now we can’t live without each other. Now we have no choice but to marry. Now we’re doing wedding. God you do this one.”

We couldn’t be happier for Dami and her fiancé. There’s nothing like celebrating love, and we love seeing couples find their happily ever after.

See more engagement photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dami Elebe (@damielebe)

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Do Your Tweets Truly Reflect Who You Are?

Kechi Okwuchi Discusses Living Beyond Her Scars & Being an Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?
css.php