Dami Elebe Takes the Lead as Head Writer for Showmax’s “Flawsome” Season 2

Dami Elebe, the talented Nigerian screenwriter behind series like “Skinny Girl in Transit,” “The Men’s Club,” “Rumor Has It,” and “Far From Home,” is taking the lead as head writer for the much-anticipated second season of Showmax’s series, “Flawsome.”

If you’ve been following the drama scene, you’d know that Dami Elebe has a knack for spinning captivating stories and breathing life into characters. Now, she’s stepping into the spotlight for the Showmax Original, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for the upcoming season.

The first season was all about the tight-knit friendships of four friends portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja, and Enado Odigie. The show gave us a peek into their lives, flaws and all, and how their bond remained unbreakable through thick and thin. Directed by Tola Odunsi, Flawsome also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

At the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), “Flawsome” bagged five nominations across four categories. We’re talking Best Actress in a Drama for both Enado Odigie and Ini Dima-Okojie, Best TV Series for Tola Odunsi and Akin Akinkugbe, plus nods for Best Lighting Designer (Segun Adeleke) and Best Cinematography (Idowu Adedapo aka Mr. Views).

Season 2 promises to be even better. Will our fabulous foursome challenge societal norms or succumb to them? Is Ifeyinwa going to break free from her father’s shadow? Are we finally going to see Madam Rose’s secrets exposed? And can Ramat stop covering for her husband’s mess? These burning questions are dangling in the air, and we’re all itching for answers.

Head over to Showmax and binge-watch the first season while you wait for the epic second season to drop.