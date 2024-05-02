Osabouhien Oluchi Mary Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Kitchen & Shares Her Amputation Story | Watch

Connect with us

Osabouhien Oluchi Mary Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Kitchen & Shares Her Amputation Story

Mums Just Want To Have Fun! Watch the "Mummy Mayhem" Pod with Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello

Beeztrap KOTM's "Fly Girl" Gets a Remix with Gyakie & Oseikrom Sikanii

Telande World's Northern-Style Tomato Stew is Flavourful & Mouthwatering | Try It!

121Selah's "Let Me In" Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

Sola Sobowale Opens Up About Her Acting Journey on the "Deep Dive Podcast"

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

Skepta & Portable Team Up for A Live Performance of "Tony Montana"

Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film "A Tale Of Two Dates" | Watch

Watch Funbi's Lyric Video of "All Good" feat. Karun

Osabouhien Oluchi Mary Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Kitchen & Shares Her Amputation Story

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Joining Mercy Johnson in her kitchen in this episode is the content creator and brand influencer Osabouhien Oluchi Mary. Over inspiring and heartfelt conversations, the duo whipped together a simple, yet delicious meal of toast bread, puff puff, and chocolate.

Just as the episode began, Mercy got Mary to start spilling things about her family, marriage, and challenges. Mary also opened up about her life before her arm amputation, sharing the cause and the subsequent challenges she’s faced since.

We also get to see more of her personality and learn about her business ventures.

Watch here:

