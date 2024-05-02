Osabouhien Oluchi Mary Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Kitchen & Shares Her Amputation Story | Watch

Joining Mercy Johnson in her kitchen in this episode is the content creator and brand influencer Osabouhien Oluchi Mary. Over inspiring and heartfelt conversations, the duo whipped together a simple, yet delicious meal of toast bread, puff puff, and chocolate.

Just as the episode began, Mercy got Mary to start spilling things about her family, marriage, and challenges. Mary also opened up about her life before her arm amputation, sharing the cause and the subsequent challenges she’s faced since.

We also get to see more of her personality and learn about her business ventures.

