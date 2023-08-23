Netflix premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming Young Adult Series “Miseducation”

Netflix has shared the official trailer for their upcoming young adult comedy-drama “Miseducation.”

The series stars Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Baby Cele, Prev Reddy, Mpho Sebeng, Micaela Tucker, Mandisa Nduna, Camilla Waldman, Nicole Bessick, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, Sechaba Ramphele, Luyanda Zwane, and Mamarumo Marokane.

The story follows Mbali Hadebe (Buntu Petse), “who finds herself on the cancelled list after the police raid her house and seize her family’s assets because of her mother, Brenda Hadebe’s (Baby Cele’s) corrupt political dealings. Embarrassed and with her tail between her legs, Mbali runs to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, where she strives to reinvent herself and escape her mother’s corrupt legacy.

Nothing about Mbali is basic, including her reinvention strategy! From driving the campus cab to appearing on the campus gossip show, The Spill by Raeesah (Nicole Bessick), and even running an SRC campaign, Mbali’s journey back to the top is encouraged and inspired by her new misfit squad, Jay (Prev Reddy) and Natalie (Micaela Tucker). And the SRC campaign she’s running? All inspired by campus rowing champion, local hottie, and now dramatic situational actor Sivu Levine (Lunga Shabalala), who’s up against veteran President, longtime campus activist aka ‘Comrade’ Caesar (Mpho Sebeng), and Hotep conspiracy theorist Mubarak (Ebenhazer Dibakwane).”

Produced by Burnt Onion Productions, the series is set to launch exclusively on Netflix on September 15, 2023.

Watch: