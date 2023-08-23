Connect with us

Netflix premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming Young Adult Series "Miseducation"

Cee-C tackles Skin Bleaching in Debut Short Film “True Colour” | Watch

Lonzo Nzekwe’s "Orah" Selected to Screen at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023

#BNxBBNAllStars: HoH Soma is the Only Housemate with Immunity for the Week

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

Okoro Finds Himself in a Sticky Situation on the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of “The Dip”

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

RMD Shares How He Prepared for His Role in Editi Effiong’s “The Black Book”

Netflix premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming Young Adult Series “Miseducation”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Netflix has shared the official trailer for their upcoming young adult comedy-drama “Miseducation.”

The series stars Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Baby Cele, Prev Reddy, Mpho Sebeng, Micaela Tucker, Mandisa Nduna, Camilla Waldman, Nicole Bessick, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, Sechaba Ramphele, Luyanda Zwane, and Mamarumo Marokane.

The story follows Mbali Hadebe (Buntu Petse), “who finds herself on the cancelled list after the police raid her house and seize her family’s assets because of her mother, Brenda Hadebe’s (Baby Cele’s) corrupt political dealings. Embarrassed and with her tail between her legs, Mbali runs to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, where she strives to reinvent herself and escape her mother’s corrupt legacy.

Nothing about Mbali is basic, including her reinvention strategy! From driving the campus cab to appearing on the campus gossip show, The Spill by Raeesah (Nicole Bessick), and even running an SRC campaign, Mbali’s journey back to the top is encouraged and inspired by her new misfit squad, Jay (Prev Reddy) and Natalie (Micaela Tucker). And the SRC campaign she’s running? All inspired by campus rowing champion, local hottie, and now dramatic situational actor Sivu Levine (Lunga Shabalala), who’s up against veteran President, longtime campus activist aka ‘Comrade’ Caesar (Mpho Sebeng), and Hotep conspiracy theorist Mubarak (Ebenhazer Dibakwane).”

Produced by Burnt Onion Productions, the series is set to launch exclusively on Netflix on September 15, 2023.

Watch:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

