56 Young Nigerians Selected for 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship by the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria

The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria is thrilled to announce the selection of 56 outstanding young Nigerians for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship programme. This year marks the programme’s 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of investing in Africa’s future leaders. These fellows, chosen through a rigorous selection process, will embark on a six-week journey across the United States from June 19th to August 1st. Their programme will culminate in a Washington D.C. summit where they’ll engage with American leaders from the business, government, and non-profit sectors. Three exceptional fellows will extend their stay for a four-week Professional Development Experience at a U.S. organisation.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the cornerstone of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), provides a comprehensive programme of academic coursework, leadership training, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Chargé d’Affaires David J. Greene of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria warmly welcomed the chosen fellows. He commended their diverse achievements, leadership potential, and ability to inspire others. He encouraged them to share their rich Nigerian culture with the U.S. and leverage the fellowship to amplify their impact back home. David also expressed gratitude to the Public Diplomacy team and the State Department for their commitment to identifying future leaders. He reminded the fellows of the crucial role they play in sharing their knowledge and experiences upon returning to their communities.

With the selection of this new cohort, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria has now supported 569 young Nigerian leaders through the Mandela Washington Fellowship programme. The Mission remains dedicated to the program’s continued success and lasting impact on shaping a brighter future for Africa. See the names of the selected Nigerians, their tracks and respective institutes: Oluwatomisin Adeyefa, Leadership in Civic Engagement – University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Similoluwa Olusola, Leadership in Public Management – Syracuse University

Musa Yusuf, Leadership in Business – University of Notre Dame

Irene David-Arinze, Leadership in Civic Engagement – Michigan State University

Christiana Onoja, Leadership in Business – University of Notre Dame

Ifeoluwa Solomon, Leadership in Business – University of Texas at Austin

Olanike Timipa-Uge, Leadership in Civic Engagement – Florida Gulf Coast University

Murtala Abdullahi, Leadership in Civic Engagement – Michigan State University

Abdulsalam Ashade, Leadership in Public Management – Boise State University

Sarah Kuponiyi, Leadership in Business – Jackson State University

Nafisa Atiku-Abubakar, Leadership in Civic Engagement – The Presidential Precinct

Maryam Abdulkadir, Leadership in Business – University of Iowa

Joseph Waribugo, Leadership in Civic Engagement – Florida Gulf Coast University

Abubakar Abdurrahaman, Leadership in Civic Engagement – Drexel University

Obianuju Iloanya, Leadership in Public Management – Bridgewater State University

Wale Bakare, Leadership in Business – University of Nevada-Reno

Afeez Iyiola, Leadership in Business – University of Texas at Austin

Ahmad Abubakar, Leadership in Civic Engagement – The Presidential Precinct

Chioma Arum, Leadership in Public Management – Texas Tech University

Mariam Nurudeen-Arole, Leadership in Public Management – Arizona State University

Riliwan Amoo, Leadership in Business – Lehigh University

Isah Dahiru, Leadership in Business – Drake University

Saifullah Maishanu, Leadership in Public Management – Bridgewater State University

Margaret Wonah, Leadership in Civic Engagement – University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Chibuike Egbujiem, Leadership in Business – Clark Atlanta University