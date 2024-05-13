Victony Celebrates Resilience in “Stubborn” Music Video feat. Asake

Victony doubles down on resilience with the music video for “Stubborn,” his latest single featuring Grammy-nominated artist Asake. This high-energy track follows “Everything,” Victony’s second offering of 2024, and serves as the title track for his upcoming album.

In a statement about the collaboration, Victony emphasised the deeper meaning of the song, “This single is more than just music; it’s an anthem that speaks to resilience and the power of doggedness. Working with Asake on ‘Stubborn’ was an exhilarating experience. Despite challenges, our shared passion for music and refusal to give up shines through in this track.”

“Stubborn” is produced by Westen Weiss, 1Mind and KTIZO.

Listen to the audio here:

The video is co-directed by Jyde Ajala and Mikey Rare, and produced by Lex Dewart

Watch below: