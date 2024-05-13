Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Film “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” Premieres in Style – See All The Looks

Connect with us

Published

57 mins ago

 on

The biopic of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti had its premiere on Sunday, May 12 and was attended by its cast and the crew who came out to celebrate the film. Hosted by Uti Nwachukwu, the event attracted support from guests including the Lagos and Ogun state governors, Babajide SanwoOlu and Dapo Abiodun.

This highly anticipated film follows the life of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a revered Nigerian educator, activist, and mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. It chronicles her journey from her days at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage with Isreal Ransome-Kuti, culminating in her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy through the Abeokuta Women’s Union. It was among the Nigerian feature films selected for screening at the 12th Africa International Film Festival (ARIFF 2023), and yesterday, it won the Best Writing Movie at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the biopic stars Kehinde BankoleAjoke SilvaAdunni AdeAdebayo SalamiOmowunmi DadaJide KosokoDele OduleIbrahim SuleimanBikiya Graham-DouglasYewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.

Staying true to the theme of the premiere, celebrities showed up for the premiere in their traditional outfits reflecting the styles of the times of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. The biopic will hit cinemas nationwide starting on May 17.

See the looks from the premiere below:

Kehinde Bankole

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bolanle Austen-Peters

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

With Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Joke Silva

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Lillian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Iremide ‘Fantasticks’ Adeoye

Fathia Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Made and Inedoye Kuti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Adunni Ade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

Ibrahim Suleiman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Edit Magazine (@rededitmagazine)

More guests’ looks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Jay Onair

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

