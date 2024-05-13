Movies & TV
Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Film “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” Premieres in Style – See All The Looks
The biopic of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti had its premiere on Sunday, May 12 and was attended by its cast and the crew who came out to celebrate the film. Hosted by Uti Nwachukwu, the event attracted support from guests including the Lagos and Ogun state governors, Babajide Sanwo–Olu and Dapo Abiodun.
This highly anticipated film follows the life of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a revered Nigerian educator, activist, and mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. It chronicles her journey from her days at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage with Isreal Ransome-Kuti, culminating in her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy through the Abeokuta Women’s Union. It was among the Nigerian feature films selected for screening at the 12th Africa International Film Festival (ARIFF 2023), and yesterday, it won the Best Writing Movie at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.
Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the biopic stars Kehinde Bankole, Ajoke Silva, Adunni Ade, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.
Staying true to the theme of the premiere, celebrities showed up for the premiere in their traditional outfits reflecting the styles of the times of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. The biopic will hit cinemas nationwide starting on May 17.
See the looks from the premiere below:
Kehinde Bankole
Bolanle Austen-Peters
With Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun
Joke Silva
Lillian Afegbai
Omowunmi Dada
Iremide ‘Fantasticks’ Adeoye
Fathia Williams
Made and Inedoye Kuti
Adunni Ade
Ibrahim Suleiman
More guests’ looks
Jay Onair
