Dika Ofoma Explores Widowhood Injustice in a New Short Film “God’s Wife”

As his short film, “A Quiet Monday” continues to make rounds in the film festival circuit, Dika Ofoma announces his next film, “God’s Wife,” a co-production between Omaka Films and Clan Yujo.

In “God’s Wife”, a young widow, Nkiruka, struggles to reconcile her catholic beliefs with the demands of tradition after her late husband’s brother propositions her.

Writer and director of the film, Dika says the inspiration for the film stemmed from a news article about a widow ostracised by her in-laws. He explains, “Stories like hers are rampant in Nigeria. Widows are subjugated to the most inhumane conditions, including performing rituals to prove their innocence in their husband’s death. To make matters worse, women are not allowed to own properties in some communities, leaving widows at the mercy of their in-laws. God’s Wife is my way of reflecting these inhumanities in society and demanding a recourse. In a way, God’s Wife draws inspiration from old Nollywood films like Ajadu (2001) and A Cry for Help (2002) that rally against the mistreatment of widows, thus, making it also a way to pay homage to the kind of storytelling that formed me.”

Leading the creative team, Dika wears the hats of writer and director. He’s joined by producers Sandra Baake Aminarh, Onyinye Odokoro (who also stars as Nkiruka), Joe Penny (cinematographer), and editors Franklin Ogalanya and Raymond Yusuff. The cast includes Rounding out the cast are Uzochukwu Nnadi and Ego Nworji.

Onyinye, the film’s leading actor, shares her motivation for taking on the role, “Stories that highlight the plights of the everyday life of the average Nigerian will always have a special place in my heart and Dika tells these stories so exceptionally. When I read God’s Wife, it was the compassion and tact with which he wrote it and aimed to tell it that sold it to me, and so it was both an honour and a pleasure to have been on the project with him at the helm. Nkiruka’s quiet resilience, devotion and resistance speak volumes across the story so much so that it inspires me personally in my life. It’s my hope that people see God’s wife and appreciate the art but also rise to an awareness of the, sadly, very many Nkirukas that live amongst us.

Filming on “God’s Wife” wrapped up in November of 2023 and is currently in post-production.