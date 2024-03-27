Nigerian filmmaker and director Dika Ofoma‘s “A Quiet Monday” has been selected for the Nollywood Week Film Festival in Paris. The movie follows the story of siblings Kamnonu and Ogbonna, whose lives are thrown into danger when they defy the mandatory “sit-at-home” protests enforced by loyalists of a jailed secessionist militant leader in southeastern Nigeria.

In November last year, the film premiered at the 27th Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur, Switzerland’s major annual short film festival.

“A Quiet Monday” features a talented cast, with Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Emmanuel Igwe in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Ozioma Ejiofor, Daniel Ngozika, and Onyinye Odokoro. It is produced by Blessing Uzzi and Maryann Eziekwe, with Muhammad Attah as cinematographer, and Olalekan Afolabi as editor and post-production supervisor.