Dika Ofoma’s “A Quiet Monday” Set to Premiere at the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur in Switzerland

Nigerian filmmaker and writer Dika Ofoma has announced that his film “A Quiet Monday” is set to premiere at Kurzfilmtage Winterthur. Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur is Switzerland’s major short film festival, held annually in November. The six-day event is a popular public festival as well as an important hub for the international short film industry.

According to the synopsis, the film follows siblings Kamnonu and Ogbonna who face danger when they defy the Monday restrictions after the leader of a secessionist group in south-eastern Nigeria is jailed, his loyalists mandate a compulsory sit-at-home on Mondays in protest.

Dika announced this on his Instagram page. He said;

“Pleased to announce that A Quiet Monday is having its world premiere at the 27th Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur (@kurzfilmtagewin) in Switzerland. Big thanks to everyone who made this film possible.”

The film features a talented cast of actors, including Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Emmanuel Igwe in lead roles, with Ozioma Ejiofor, Daniel Ngozika, and Onyinye Odokoro in supporting roles. The production team for “A Quiet Monday” is made up of Blessing Uzzi and Maryann Eziekwe as producers, Muhammad Attah as cinematographer, and Olalekan Afolabi as editor and post-production supervisor.

See the post below: