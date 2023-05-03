Bluhouse Studios Unveils First Poster for Dika Ofoma’s “A Quiet Monday” featuring Uzoamaka Aniunoh & Emmanuel Igwe

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bluhouse Studios has released the poster for Dika Ofoma’s upcoming film, “A Quiet Monday.” Known for his previous works, “The Way Things Happen” and “A Japa Tale,” Ofoma’s latest film is a captivating social drama about familial and communal relationships.

The film features a talented cast of actors, including Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Emmanuel Igwe in lead roles, with Ozioma Ejiofor, Daniel Ngozika, and Onyinye Odokoro in supporting roles. The production team for “A Quiet Monday” is made up of Blessing Uzzi and Maryann Eziekwe as producers, Muhammad Attah as cinematographer, and Olalekan Afolabi as editor and post-production supervisor.

Principal photography for “A Quiet Monday” concluded in January, and the film is currently in the final stages of post-production.

Related Topics:
