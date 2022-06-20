Dika Ofoma & Ugochukwu Onuoha Debut New Short Film on Grief “The Way Things Happen”

Dika Ofoma has released a new short film, “The Way Things Happen” which is currently available for viewing on YouTube. The film takes viewers on a journey through a young woman’s struggles to come to terms with the loss of her lover.

“I spent most of last year mourning loved ones, writing and making this film was one of the ways I processed my grief,” Dika wrote on his Twitter page.

The cast of the film includes Echelon Mbadiwe, Benjamin ‘Maazi’ and Ozioma Ejiofor. The O.U.M Studios production was directed by Dika Ofoma and Ugochukwu Onuoha.

