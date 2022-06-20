10 of Bimbo Ademoye’s Most Hilarious Moments

We can all agree that Bimbo Ademoye is a natural comedian.

From “Sugar Rush,” “Breaded Life,” “Rofia Tailor Loran,” and “Selina” to her Instagram profile, this tweep can attest to the fact that she’s effortlessly hilarious.

Bimbo Ademoye is effortlessly funny 🤣 Y'all should check out "Breaded Life" on Netflix pic.twitter.com/A1hX7GQebe — Frank 🀄 (@justfrankleen) June 12, 2022

She pranked her dad with false pregnancy news on Father’s Day, and it was hilarious. For us, it’s how she managed to keep a straight face until she couldn’t anymore. We decided to round up just a few of Bimbo’s funniest moments to celebrate the queen who brings so much laughter to so many.

Take a look!

Father’s Day prank

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

An astonishing revelation from her dad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

A short clip of her hilarious role in “Selina”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Skit with Mr Macaroni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrMacaroni (@mrmacaroni1)

This…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Honestly, we weren’t laughing, but Bimbo it’s just a horse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

What this, please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

It’s her facial expression for us

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Her Role in “Living with Baami”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

That time she got featured in the “Ndani TGIF Show”