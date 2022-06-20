BN TV
10 of Bimbo Ademoye’s Most Hilarious Moments
We can all agree that Bimbo Ademoye is a natural comedian.
From “Sugar Rush,” “Breaded Life,” “Rofia Tailor Loran,” and “Selina” to her Instagram profile, this tweep can attest to the fact that she’s effortlessly hilarious.
Bimbo Ademoye is effortlessly funny 🤣
Y'all should check out "Breaded Life" on Netflix pic.twitter.com/A1hX7GQebe
— Frank 🀄 (@justfrankleen) June 12, 2022
She pranked her dad with false pregnancy news on Father’s Day, and it was hilarious. For us, it’s how she managed to keep a straight face until she couldn’t anymore. We decided to round up just a few of Bimbo’s funniest moments to celebrate the queen who brings so much laughter to so many.
Take a look!
Father’s Day prank
View this post on Instagram
An astonishing revelation from her dad
View this post on Instagram
A short clip of her hilarious role in “Selina”
View this post on Instagram
Skit with Mr Macaroni
View this post on Instagram
This…
View this post on Instagram
Honestly, we weren’t laughing, but Bimbo it’s just a horse
View this post on Instagram
What this, please
View this post on Instagram
It’s her facial expression for us
View this post on Instagram
Her Role in “Living with Baami”
View this post on Instagram
That time she got featured in the “Ndani TGIF Show”
View this post on Instagram