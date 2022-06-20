10 of Bimbo Ademoye’s Most Hilarious Moments

Connect with us

BN TV

We can all agree that Bimbo Ademoye is a natural comedian.

From “Sugar Rush,” “Breaded Life,” “Rofia Tailor Loran,” and “Selina” to her Instagram profile, this tweep can attest to the fact that she’s effortlessly hilarious.

She pranked her dad with false pregnancy news on Father’s Day, and it was hilarious. For us, it’s how she managed to keep a straight face until she couldn’t anymore. We decided to round up just a few of Bimbo’s funniest moments to celebrate the queen who brings so much laughter to so many.

Take a look!

Father’s Day prank

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

An astonishing revelation from her dad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

A short clip of her hilarious role in “Selina”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Skit with Mr Macaroni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MrMacaroni (@mrmacaroni1)

This…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Honestly, we weren’t laughing, but Bimbo it’s just a horse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

What this, please

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

It’s her facial expression for us

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Her Role in “Living with Baami”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

That time she got featured in the “Ndani TGIF Show”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

