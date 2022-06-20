Beyoncé Is Releasing A New Song “Break My Soul” Tonight

Beyoncé‘s new single “Break My Soul” will be released at midnight Eastern Time. She updated the bio on her Instagram page to say “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET,” on Monday.

It will be the first single from her next album “Renaissance,” which will be released on July 29. The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, detailed hearing the album in person in the latest Vogue issue: “Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

“Break My Soul” follows Beyoncé’s song “Black Parade,” which was released on June 19, 2020. The song was later featured on “The Lion King: The Gift” (Deluxe Edition), and she won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance in 2021.