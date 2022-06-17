A Closer Look at Beyoncé’s Jaw-Dropping Look & Upcoming “Renaissance” Album in British Vogue’s July Issue

Ladies and gentlemen, please give a minute to the Queen Bee herself, Beyoncé, as she gracefully covers the latest issue of British Vogue.

In her July 2022 cover feature for the magazine, she sits atop a horse while dressed head-to-toe in an Alaïa look. The velvet gown was accessorised with a beautiful feathery headdress by British-American brand Harris Reed and Vivienne Lake, as well as Eddie Borgo earrings.

Her cover came hours after Tidal announced her forthcoming, long-awaited seventh studio album entitled “Renaissance.” A box set description on her website verifying “Renaissance” includes a CD, T-shirt, and a collectable box.

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, detailed hearing the album in person in the publication: “Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”