Beauty
Janet Jackson Graces the Cover of Essence’s July/August 2022 Issue
American singer and actress Janet Jackson appears on the cover of Essence magazine’s 2022 Festival of Culture edition, looking ageless like fine wine.
View this post on Instagram
The 56-year-old star looked ravishing on the cover wearing a mix of stunning pieces from Desiel, ESAÚ YORI, and GREG LAUREN. The five-time Grammy Award-winning composer and dancer wore a pair of futuristic LOEWE boots in one photo taken by photographer Yu Tsai, accentuating her youthful beauty and flawless cheekbones.
View this post on Instagram
See more photos below:
Photo/Production Credits:
Writer: Gerrick D. Kennedy @gerrickkennedy
Photographer: Yu Tsai @yutsai88
Fashion: Georgia Medley @ The Only Agency @georgmedley @theonly.agency
Hair: Larry Sims @ Forward Artists for Flawless @larryjarahsims , @forwardartists
Makeup: Preston Meneses @prestonmakeup
Props: Jemima Hetherington @jimmy_frank
Videographer and Editor: Giancarlo Decastro
Read more from the cover story on www.essence.com