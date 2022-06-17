Janet Jackson Graces the Cover of Essence’s July/August 2022 Issue

American singer and actress Janet Jackson appears on the cover of Essence magazine’s 2022 Festival of Culture edition, looking ageless like fine wine.

The 56-year-old star looked ravishing on the cover wearing a mix of stunning pieces from Desiel, ESAÚ YORI, and GREG LAUREN. The five-time Grammy Award-winning composer and dancer wore a pair of futuristic LOEWE boots in one photo taken by photographer Yu Tsai, accentuating her youthful beauty and flawless cheekbones.

See more photos below:

Photo/Production Credits:

Writer: Gerrick D. Kennedy @gerrickkennedy

Photographer: Yu Tsai @yutsai88

Fashion: Georgia Medley @ The Only Agency @georgmedley @theonly.agency

Hair: Larry Sims @ Forward Artists for Flawless @larryjarahsims , @forwardartists

Makeup: Preston Meneses @prestonmakeup

Props: Jemima Hetherington @jimmy_frank

Videographer and Editor: Giancarlo Decastro

