Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

The Essence Festival is more than just a party. It’s the economic heart of New Orleans, drawing crowds that infuse life (and cash) into the city’s vibrant atmosphere. This year’s event, held from July 4th to 7th, was truly legendary. As I left my state last Wednesday and headed Southwest, I could feel the 30th-anniversary excitement of the Essence Film Festival in the air. This wasn’t just any event; it was a testament to Essence’s enduring impact on New Orleans, a city known for its lively spirit and annual extravaganzas. I enjoyed my time there last year and am glad to be back again this year. There are a few things that stood out to me.

NOVA Foundation Event: Supporting Black Filmmakers

Kicking off the list was an annual NOVAC Foundation event called “R&R” Reel reSET, in partnership with Film New Orleans, Office of Cultural Economy. In America, July 4th is Independence Day, and it’s refreshing to enjoy it with good people and listen to iconic music. The event was held in a house party style, in a quaint house with colourful exteriors and intricate ironwork. It was adorned with the tiniest little CRT Tellie screens chronicling the industry’s long history, making it informative and inspiring. I had the pleasure of chatting with India King Robins, and I learned that the NOVA Foundation event has been educating and providing opportunities for Black filmmakers since 1972. There were so many creatives in this small house, and fireworks sparked in the sky across the street. I particularly enjoyed some nice moments with Uche Jumbo, Eso Dike, my lovely South African Namnam, star of Savage Beauty, Nambitha Ben Mawazi, and CNN Africa’s Stephanie Busari.

Nigeria Panel at Cultural Connections Stage: Celebrating Nollywood Giants

Trust Naija not to carry last. This year’s Nigeria panel “Building Bridges: Collaborating with Nollywood for Global Success,” brought together influential figures from the Nigerian movie industry. The panel included Omotola Jalade, Uche Jumbo, Eso Dike, and a young rising star from “Iwájú” Simisola Gbadamosi. Moderated by, Stephanie Busari, and convened by Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the panel showcased Nollywood’s skyrocketing influence. Toyosi addressed the importance of exposure, and her questions consistently championed the interests of Nollywood. Omotola dropped some serious wisdom about perseverance and the importance of knocking on doors, emphasising courage and resilience as keys to success in the industry. She and Uche spoke from their experiences as mothers and stressed the necessity of balance. Uche’s mantra, “produce locally for the global audience,” underscored the importance of consistently telling our own stories and getting them right, to the best of our abilities. Eso explained that an actor’s resume is cradled in their last film, so it’s best to give it all in every film an actor performs in. This session proved to be a powerful testament to Nollywood’s growing global footprint and the inspiring journeys of its stars. It was inspiring to watch the young star, Simisola sitting among her senior colleagues in the industry.

A Kismet Holiday for a Romantic Saturday

After the panel, we enjoyed some cinematic gems. I watched “A Kismet Holiday,” starring Derrick King and Nigerian-American actress Karen Obilom, who was dazzling in her first leading role since her standout performance in “Games People Play” opposite Lauren London. “Kismet” is a heartwarming Christmas movie about two strangers finding love in the most classic rom-com-y way imaginable, written by the talented Bree West. The film’s charming portrayal of Black love, combined with beautiful lighting and a compelling story, made it a festival favourite. And guess what? It won the overall Best Film award at the festival. I couldn’t be happier for them.

Nine, the Movie: A Cinematic Masterpiece

If the verse “we battle not against flesh but wickedness in high places” were a film, it would be “NINE”. It is one of the most unique films I’ve seen at Essence. Screened on Sunday, this international fantasy thriller, produced by Angela White co-executive produced by Vinny Curry and Glenn Singleton was a visual and narrative delight. Directed and produced by Chris Attoh, who also starred in the film, “Nine” boasted a stellar cast from South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and the United States, including Kate Henshaw, Rosemary Zimu, Juliet Ibrahim, and Damien D. Smith. The film’s stunning visuals, high-quality audio, and captivating story were evident. The plot revolves around a series of witchcraft-related murders in Ghana, with a grieving homicide detective and an elite all-female assassin group racing against time to prevent supernatural warfare. The film’s execution, reminiscent of the special effects seen in Netflix’s “Supacell,” pushed the boundaries of African cinema, delivering a visually stunning narrative that maintained cultural authenticity while appealing to international audiences.

Global Panel on Representation: Authentic Global Storytelling

Another major event on Sunday was the global panel on representation themed “Authentic Global Storytelling.” The panel included Nicole Amarteifio, Ozi Menakaya, Tanya .E. Taylor, Aml Ameen, Nadine Ibrahim and Sipho Dlamini from Universal. Juliet Ibrahim moderated the discussion, which focused on the challenges and opportunities in global storytelling. Distribution was a key topic, revealing differences between African markets and other regions. An executive explained why Apple TV tends to favour South Africa over Nigeria due to billing issues within Nigerian financial institutions, which are currently being addressed. The consensus was clear: African storytellers need to take ownership of their narratives and proactively network to achieve global recognition. Mekdese Haile, a young producer, raised the question of how prepared Africa is to embrace cinematic consumer behaviour, considering that by 2050, our continent will have the highest youth population worldwide, with one in four people on the planet being African, according to the New York Times. This highlighted the promising future of African cinema and reinforced the notion that it is indeed Africa’s time to shine.

Janet Jackson Concert: A Showstopper Performance

I had an amazing time at Essence with spectacular musical performances. Usher’s performance on Saturday was incredible, but Janet Jackson’s concert on Sunday was a total showstopper. Her unmatched energy, stage authority, and sheer grace captivated everyone. She danced effortlessly and proved once again why she is a legend. Victoria Monet also delivered an impressive performance, giving off strong Beyoncé vibes. However, Janet’s command of the stage was unparalleled. There was a special moment when she asked us to celebrate girl power by singing to our best friends. I had the chance to sit next to Deputy Harris and take some selfies. It was a vibe all through.

Memorable Encounters: Cool People and New Connections

The people one meets at Essence are always a highlight, and this year was no exception. I had the opportunity to reconnect with my old friends, comms queen Maliz Mahop, Essence producer Ama Larbi, and actor Kareem Grimes, and meet new faces like the incredibly talented Danielle Brooks and the hilarious Nigerian-American comedian Iyke Slimster. The very inspiring Sarah Jakes and the adorable Little Van Van were a delight to watch up close on the Essence stages throughout the weekend. A chance encounter with Meagan Good over lunch was filled with mutual admiration and fun. I also had the pleasure of being introduced to the gorgeous Taja V. Simpson, Mike Merill, the fabulous Tajé Prest, Tiffany Yarde, the stunning model, Ms. Kristine, the incredible founder of Black Film Space, Lande Yoosof, and a few others.

Throughout the festival, every outfit was intentional, combining African prints with staples to keep things fresh and youthful, minimising the “auntie vibes.” My braids added an extra touch of flair, and yes, even Janet Jackson rocked the same braids.

The Essence Festival 2024 was a perfect blend of culture, cinema, music, and community, leaving me eagerly anticipating next year’s celebration. Despite not fully exploring the vendor marketplace this year, every moment added to the festival’s richness. Essence continues to be a cornerstone of cultural celebration in New Orleans, highlighted by the 30th anniversary of the Essence Film Festival. This year’s event underscored Essence’s enduring impact on NOLA, drawing crowds that contribute to the city’s vibrant atmosphere. See you next year, Essence.