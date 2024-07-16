Habiba and Ife’s Fairytale Began in a Court Room 5 Years Ago!

Sometimes, cupid brings someone your way not once, but twice to create a perfect fairy tale together. Habiba and Ife first crossed paths during a workday in court.

As fate would have it, they crossed paths again, and this time the universe seemed determined to bring them closer. They soon became inseparable and decided that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. As they count down to their big day, they are giving us a glimpse into their beautiful love with their pre-wedding photos. Theirs is a story which proves that when two people are meant to be, love will always find a way to bring them together. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Habiba:

Sometime in 2019, I had to go to court which I generally do not like. I met Ife in the court room where we both had different matters and he was quite helpful to me. We chatted briefly and that was it. But as fate would have it, we met later that year at a different location and reconnected. We exchanged messages regularly and started hanging out for drinks occasionally. Sometime in 2020, we became inseparable, and since then, it has been a journey of two friends in love with each other. We are alike in so many ways and certainly meant for each other. We like to think that our union is divinely ordained. Call it destiny, call it divine timing—we’re just grateful to have stumbled upon each other in this wonderful adventure called life.

Credits

Bride: @bibii__e

Planner: @j.bassevents

Photography: @deximaphotography