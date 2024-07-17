It’s a Decade of Love! Jude & Ify Okoye Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Jude Engees Okoye and his wife, beauty queen Ify Okoye, celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary today. They got engaged in 2014 on Jude’s birthday, April 24th, then married three months later in July. The couple have three beautiful children: Emma, Eleanor, and Ethan. For those unfamiliar, Jude is the older brother of the popular music duo P-Square (Peter and Paul Okoye).

Taking to Instagram, a happy Ify shared, “10 years ago, we made the best decision of our lives. Our love has only grown stronger as we’ve journeyed through highs and lows, and now, we’re celebrating a decade of shared dreams, endless laughter, and unwavering support. Here’s to the next chapter of our love story, forever and always. ❤️”

