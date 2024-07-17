Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

It's a Decade of Love! Jude & Ify Okoye Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Relationships

Why Are You Still Single? Akah & Claire Nnani Unpack the Reasons

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#ChiVido2024: Davido & Chioma Through The Years

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

BN TV Relationships

Feeling Conflicted Between Love & Finances? Laju Iren Has Some Advice For You

BN TV Relationships

Who Should Say "I Love You" First? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Share Their Thoughts

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships

Denola Grey & Dodos Uvieghara Reveal Their Best-Kept Beauty Secrets | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

BN TV Relationships

"Is It More Than Friendship?" Laju Iren Shares Tips on Escaping the Friend Zone

Relationships

It’s a Decade of Love! Jude & Ify Okoye Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Jude Engees Okoye and his wife, beauty queen Ify Okoye, celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary today. They got engaged in 2014 on Jude’s birthday, April 24th, then married three months later in July. The couple have three beautiful children: Emma, Eleanor, and Ethan. For those unfamiliar, Jude is the older brother of the popular music duo P-Square (Peter and Paul Okoye).

Taking to Instagram, a happy Ify shared, “10 years ago, we made the best decision of our lives. Our love has only grown stronger as we’ve journeyed through highs and lows, and now, we’re celebrating a decade of shared dreams, endless laughter, and unwavering support. Here’s to the next chapter of our love story, forever and always. ❤️”

See more photos from their anniversary shoot:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php